Hot topics

How to Set Up Real-Time Weather on your Samsung Phone Wallpaper

4 min read 4 min No comments 0
Samsung Weather Wallpapers
© nextpit
Carsten Drees
Carsten Drees Senior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch

Samsung offers many ways to personalize our smartphone, including the lock screen. One option that is not mentioned often enough is the real-time weather background. We would like to highlight how the current weather can be displayed in your own photo. How does this work and how do you configure such a weather photo? nextpit has all the details, of course.

It's still summer, so let's talk about the weather. Actually, I don't really want to talk about the weather, but about what my smartphone informs me. Thanks to smartphones and the availability of countless weather apps, we always have the current weather displayed on our screens, making it easier to know what to wear or whether to bring an umbrella out. With One UI 6.1 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra (review), Samsung offers a completely different way to show us the weather: by using the wallpaper function and having the current weather displayed in real time!

This is an exclusive feature for the lock screen. You can take a photo and set it as a wallpaper to show the current weather while taking the time of the day into account. Samsung did not make this function obvious to all. This is why we'll show you what you need to do to set up a wallpaper that will show real-time weather on the lock screen. Let's go!

How to activate the real-time weather wallpaper

Before you can use this function, you will first have to sift through the depths of your smartphone. Samsung will require you to first activate it in Labs before it appears in the wallpaper settings. Here's what you need to do:

  1. Launch Settings.
  2. Go to Advanced features.
  3. Select Labs.
  4. Select Photo ambient wallpaper.
  5. Enable Photo background.
One UI 6 screenshot: Setting up real-time weather wallpapers
First, launch the advanced functions in Settings. © nextpit
One UI 6 screenshot: Setting up real-time weather wallpapers
Select Labs. © nextpit
One UI 6 screenshot: Setting up real-time weather wallpapers
From there, select “Photo ambient wallpaper.” © nextpit
One UI 6 screenshot: Setting up real-time weather wallpapers
Activate this feature at the top right by enabling the slider button. © nextpit

After doing so, you can call up the "Photo wallpaper" via the wallpaper settings.

How to set up your photo as a real-time weather wallpaper

Now that the feature has been activated, proceed as usual when you want to assign a new wallpaper for the lock screen. Here's how you can do so:

  1. Long press any empty space on the home screen.
  2. Select Wallpaper and style (you can go through the Settings as well).
  3. Now select Change wallpaper.
  4. Select Photo ambient in the "Creative" category.
  5. If you see a pop-up window to set up the weather app, select Agree.
  6. Select a photo for your background.
  7. Adjust the position of the photo on the screen.
  8. Tap the play icon to view a preview of the weather animation on the background image.
  9. Select Done to apply the animated effects.
One UI 6 screenshot: Setting up real-time weather wallpapers
Under "Wallpaper and style," select Change wallpapers. © nextpit
One UI 6 screenshot: Setting up real-time weather wallpapers
Under “Creative”, select “Photo ambient”. © nextpit
One UI 6 screenshot: Setting up real-time weather wallpapers
You select a photo from your gallery here. The preview shows what it looks like with snow and rain. © nextpit
One UI 6 screenshot: Setting up real-time weather wallpapers
Is that the photo you want? If so, confirm it by tapping "Done" in the top right corner. © nextpit
One UI 6 screenshot: Setting up real-time weather wallpapers
The photo shows not only the weather but also the time of the day. This is obviously during the day... © nextpit
One UI 6 screenshot: Setting up real-time weather wallpapers
... and this is during the night. You can see that some of it doesn't look very realistic. © nextpit

Now that you have your photo on the lock screen, you can view at a glance whether it is sunny, raining, or snowing. The AI also adjusts the image according to the time of day for the photo to be darker at night. Samsung gave us very little information about this. The feature is not hidden within the Labs menu for fun, making it under development at the moment. It can therefore be faulty, where night photos sometimes appear unrealistic and the current weather or time of day may be displayed with a slight delay.

Try it out a little with different scenes to see which is the best fit. It is generally recommended to use outdoor photos for a better experience.

Here's one more thing about compatibility: The function was rolled out with the One UI 6.1 update and I tested it on a Galaxy S24 Ultra. The function should therefore be available on the newer flagships, including foldables such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (review). However, not all models that have been updated to One UI 6.1 will feature all the functions that come with Galaxy AI. Hence, it's best to check for yourself whether A-Class devices, for instance, also have this lovely lock screen gimmick.

I'm curious to see how well it works on my smartphone because I haven't noticed many variations to date, considering it's sunny all the time. Please let us know in the comments whether the function is already available on your Galaxy smartphone and how well it works.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Carsten Drees

Carsten Drees
Senior Editor

I started blogging in 2008 and have written for Mobilegeeks, Stadt Bremerhaven, Basic Thinking and Dr. Windows. I've been at NextPit since 2021, where I also discovered my passion for podcasts. I have been particularly interested in Android phones for many years now, and would like to get involved with the highly exciting smart home market. LEt's see, did I miss anything else? Oh yes, I love Depeche Mode and suffer with Schalke 04.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing