Tech & Community
NextPit

How to require approvals for kids' purchases on the Google Play Store

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
android parental controls kids app store
© Nikola Stanisic/Shutterstock.com, Collage: NextPit

We have all seen stories of big unwanted purchases on apps of in-game content from kids. Google offers a feature that forces all purchases, including in-app or DLC transactions, to be approved by an adult. Learn how to use it.

The option to approve purchases is associated with the account's family group, in which one account is the administrator and the others can share features, purchases, and even subscriptions from the main account.

Force family accounts to require purchase approvals

Before setting up dependent accounts to require approvals for app and game purchases, including those in-app, you first need to make sure you have properly set the family group and the age information is set correctly. Parental approvals on Google Play Store purchases are currently available only for users under 18 years old.

Google Play Store parental approvals
Purchase approvals can be set for family member's accounts / © NextPit
  1. Tap on the profile picture on the Google Play Store app.
  2. Choose Settings.
  3. Tap on Family.
  4. Select Manage family members.
  5. Choose the Google account.
  6. Tap on Purchase approvals.
  7. Select the desired option.
Google Play Store parental approvals
Parents can only enforce purchase approvals for users under 18 years old / © NextPit

After that, whenever the family members try to purchase something using the Google Play payment system, Google will request the administrator password to approve the purchase.

Do you know any nightmare stories with unwanted purchases? Have you set parental controls and/or approvals on your shared devices? Share your experience and tips in the comments below. 

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima

Rubens has been working with tech journalism since 2008, with works published in Brazil, Spain, and Germany.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing