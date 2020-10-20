How to chat on WhatsApp without appearing online
Have you ever ignored a WhatsApp message in order to prevent your contacts from seeing you online and asking you for signs of life? A contact who is waiting for your reply to their message sent a few hours ago, but you don't intend to reply because you don't want to start a long conversation? There is a way (multiple ways, in fact) to avoid these kinds of situations. In this article, you will learn a few tricks that will allow you to reply to a WhatsApp message without appearing online.
Jump to section:
- Reply from a notification (or from your smartwatch)
- Answer while offline
- Bonus: Read a WhatsApp message in Incognito mode with Unseen
Reply from a notification (or from your smartwatch)
If you have a smartphone running Android Nougat or higher, the easiest way to stay 'offline' but still reply to a message without appearing online is to reply to a conversation directly from the notification dropdown. To do this, open the drop-down menu and click the 'Reply' button to send a message without having to open WhatsApp.
In case you have an Android Wear smartwatch, you can respond to WhatsApp messages directly from the watch and remain safe from appearing online.
Answer while offline
- Disable all connections to the internet (Wi-Fi and the mobile network) on your smartphone.
- Open WhatsApp and then open the message you wish to reply to.
- Write and send your reply.
- Close WhatsApp.
- Reconnect to the internet (reactivate Wi-Fi or mobile network connection).
- WhatsApp will send the message without you ever appearing online.
Bonus: Read a WhatsApp message in Incognito mode with Unseen
Unseen is an app that allows you to view WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber and Facebook Messenger messages without appearing online. This trick will not allow you to reply to messages while offline, but only read received messages without others knowing. You can then take your time before answering.
Each time you receive a notification from your messaging apps, you’ll receive an Unseen alert that you can customize with different colors. By clicking on the WhatsApp tab, you can read the message and your contact will only know you read the message when you click Reply in WhatsApp. You will then be redirected to the WhatsApp app and you will be visible again. Side note: the app doesn’t always work properly with groups.
If your friends have Unseen, know that even if you don't get an answer, your messages have most probably already been read.
13 comments
Yes, is very nice information but i am a suggestion about the Unseen app that is https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Clogix.Unseen.HiddenChat i am personally this app which is very good for me.
That's nice, though the only drawback that i found in "UNSEEN" app is, it may allow u appear their msgs unseen but it doesn't allow u to hide "DOUBLE CHECK" tick-mark. The same happens with Facebook messenger as well. And this drawback makes this "Unseen app" not in use at all because whether u have this app or not, when notification appears on phone, it automatically shows double check marks to the sender on WhatsApp (and dark greyed check mark on messenger) It lets him/her know that receiver has already got the notification which means has received & read the text message.
I have also other rest of the methods as well like to get data off, turn on Airplane mode, read da text, and before getting data on and removing airplane mode, click "Force Stop" on apps, perhaps, no luck. This method is even senseless cos this method allows sender sees the Messages have been "SEEN" by appearing double check marks/ blue in color.
Quite honestly, this article is totally in No use because it allows the sender know, the message has been "DELIVERED". If u have something of valauble to be shared like how to make sure Messages are read but seen as"UNSEEN" to the sender, or "No dark greyed out check mark on messager", then plz let us know.
I would be looking forward to hearing from u soon. Have already bookmarked this page and will wait for ur reply for next 2 weeks.
Thanks & Regards,
Shìvàum W.
ok
Thank you for sharing this article.
hi your article is so informative so please keep sharing.
I wish all people in my acquaintance were Telegram users. I don't like WhatsApp because it is owned by Facebook. I don't like WhatsApp because its practices and operations are somewhat mischievous and developers don't have any humanitarian but rather financial motives (unlike Telegram) to operate it.
I have 2 phones with Whatsapp installed. On 1 my contact was online and on the other 1 offline. How can this be? I there a trick for being online and active but "blocking" individuals without them noticing (ie. no Online and/or Last Seen status to be seen)? FYI if you complety block someone they will know because they can't see your profile picture anymore. So that ain't the trick either...
Hmmmmm...instant, live communications thwarted. Why not just return to emailing?
What a cool trick this is!
I have tried many times this trick. It works, what else does anyone need now?
Better still, how to get out of the toxic dead end Facebook universe and stay out.
Really cool!!
Is there any way to make the text not delivered!? :D
Yup, just one. Don't use the internet.