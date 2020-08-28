How to recover your deleted photos on Android
We've all accidentally deleted photos on our phones before, but what if you delete something completely irreplaceable? You don't have to panic, but you do need to act fast to recover your files. Just follow our directions below, and you should be able to get your photos back in a jiffy.
Maybe you've reached this article as a result of a frantic search after going 'Delete, delete, delete...oh no!' in your gallery. Don't worry, it's not too late! If you're just morbidly curious about what might happen to your photos, then we can also advise you on how to back them up so that you never have to experience this panic again.
Jump to:
How to recover deleted photos with an app
First, head to the Play Store and grab DiskDigger photo recovery and then run the app. There are a few apps on the Play Store that claim to recover deleted photos, but after our investigation, DiskDigger was not only more reliable, but was less intrusive when it came to serving up ads, too.
It's helpful, once you have the app, to then turn off Wi-Fi and data connections on your phone. The reason to do this is that when data is deleted, whether photos, music or documents, it is not actually deleted until something has been written over it in the device's memory. Furthermore, it is critical that you disable all your phone cleaning apps immediately, as these may permanently delete the files you've accidentally deleted, making them impossible to recover.
Note: On a non-rooted device, DiskDigger is limited to recovering images from your thumbnail caches, which means that the images will likely be of a lower quality than the original photos or videos. Recovering the full-resolution original versions of the photos or videos is only possible by rooting your device, and getting the Pro version of the app. If you don't know how to root your phone, then refer to our complete guide on how to root Android to get started.
If you've recently deleted your photos, DiskDigger should be able to find those photos, and you'll be given the option of whether to restore them to a folder on your device, or back them up to a cloud service.
At first, it didn't look like DiskDigger could find our photos, but a quick dip into its settings and unchecking the minimum file size factor revealed our deleted pics. As we said above, if you want to recover your photos, you will need the Pro version of the app, which is available at the link below. Less than $4 is a small price to pay to get your memories back.
Be careful if you use the cleanup feature in the app, as some users have deleted all their photos because they didn't understand that it would delete everything, not just the images they deleted on purpose to save space.
Once you've recovered your photos, you'll want to make sure this never happens again. And we all know prevention is better than the cure.
How to back up your photos on Android
Now that we've explained how to recover deleted photos on Android, the next step is to prevent this situation from happening again. To do this, we recommend using an app such as Google Photos. It offers unlimited photo storage (so long as the files aren't too large) and the backup function is easy to set up.
Once you've installed the app just go to its Settings, then Backup & sync, and you can choose how often – and by which method – you wish to backup your photos. We recommend backing up as often as possible, of course. For a complete guide on how to use Google Photos, hit the link.
- How to back up everything on Android
- How to save lost data on Android
- How to recover deleted text messages
Have you had any disastrous data loss accidents before? What did you do to recover deleted photos on Android? Tell us in the comments.
107 comments
Android phones are widely used to capture photos. Its Gallery app saves thousands of photos and videos segregated in Albums like WhatsApp images, Camera images, screenshots, and others. If your deleted Gallery photos were saved in the mobile’s SD card and not in Android’s internal memory, use an SD card photo recovery tool — Stellar Photo Recovery. The software is popularly used to recover deleted photos from Android Gallery App.
I am using MI phone and already turned ON sync date on MI cloud. So in case of delete photo even any file, I can get back from MI cloud.
With my unrooted phone, I was able to recover an inadvertently deleted photo by showing hidden folders and looking under Android->data->com.android.gallery3d->files->.trashcan. Must've been because it was deleted when viewing with the Gallery app.
This is the answer. Very clever.
With the help of data recovery services you can recover UPTO 100% data such as photos, videos, audios etc. For photo recovery i will advise you to RecoveryTool Services.
goo.gl/l3fn7C
I think the app FindMyPhoto should have a place here. What makes it a better alternative is that it’s 100% free and you won’t have any feature limitation and you don’t have to download it to your computer to get things done. On the other hand, these apps or software above all making their money in the same way: first attracting you with a free trial version and then, when you are ready to recover the deleted files, they give you a pop-up window requesting your payment before getting those pictures downloaded to your computer.
I'm only interested in restoring data.
I would just like to ask, is the difference between using DiskDigger on an unrooted phone vs a rooted phone only the quality of the pictures? Or will it also affect what pictures will be recovered?
Yeah, I also want to know whether I need to root my phone? I have ever tried with FoneDog Andriod Data Recovery but it takes time in rooting, although the result is a success.
Failed to mention you have to buy the pro version to regain the photos. The free version only finds them but with no recovery possible.
Ok, so what if my phone is in my hand and I don't want to download an app! This article was click bait. Im so glad I have an iPhone! Now I need to convert my parents! I was checking for my dad and this looked like a good info spot....ha. I was fooled.
Thanks for your information
Yes, I can't agree with you more about act fast. If you still want to get back the deleted data from your Android phone, move fast and stop using your phone. This can avoid new data overwrites the deleted files on your phone. Wondershare Dr. Fone for Android is one of the best data recovery programs you can download from the internet. It requires a rooted Anddroid phone. So it can scan the phone's internal memory and SD card to find the deleted photos and other data for you. You have to admit that it is the only way to get back deleted data from Android phone without backup. So it's really important to back up your phone regularly at least once a week.
thanks
"Any prompts on your phone that request permissions for Dr.Fone should be granted."
Now why don't I like the sound of that? I just installed the free version and Dr.Fone is telling me it wants to ROOT my device! This is quite a stretch of trust, in my opinion.
And even if I grant permission, I don't get to recover any file without having to pay $ 60 first. I feel like I'm in a tight spot...
I also recommend MobiKin Doctor for Android, it is able to recover photos from Android phone and SD card.
The program this guide recommends Hard Bricked my S8+
Im not saying its the program or guides fault, but be aware it can happen anyone.
If you store photos in SD card instead of internal storage, i would recommend RePicvid Free Photo Recovery to restore deleted pictures.
also recovery my files for SD card
That app is good 4 nothing. Tested!