How to recover your deleted photos on Android

We've all accidentally deleted photos on our phones before, but what if you delete something completely irreplaceable? You don't have to panic, but you do need to act fast to recover your files. Just follow our directions below, and you should be able to get your photos back in a jiffy.

Maybe you've reached this article as a result of a frantic search after going 'Delete, delete, delete...oh no!' in your gallery. Don't worry, it's not too late! If you're just morbidly curious about what might happen to your photos, then we can also advise you on how to back them up so that you never have to experience this panic again.

Jump to:

First, head to the Play Store and grab DiskDigger photo recovery and then run the app. There are a few apps on the Play Store that claim to recover deleted photos, but after our investigation, DiskDigger was not only more reliable, but was less intrusive when it came to serving up ads, too.

It's helpful, once you have the app, to then turn off Wi-Fi and data connections on your phone. The reason to do this is that when data is deleted, whether photos, music or documents, it is not actually deleted until something has been written over it in the device's memory. Furthermore, it is critical that you disable all your phone cleaning apps immediately, as these may permanently delete the files you've accidentally deleted, making them impossible to recover.

Note: On a non-rooted device, DiskDigger is limited to recovering images from your thumbnail caches, which means that the images will likely be of a lower quality than the original photos or videos. Recovering the full-resolution original versions of the photos or videos is only possible by rooting your device, and getting the Pro version of the app. If you don't know how to root your phone, then refer to our complete guide on how to root Android to get started.

If you've recently deleted your photos, DiskDigger should be able to find those photos, and you'll be given the option of whether to restore them to a folder on your device, or back them up to a cloud service.

DiskDigger managed to find and restore deleted photos in our test. / © NextPit (screenshot)

At first, it didn't look like DiskDigger could find our photos, but a quick dip into its settings and unchecking the minimum file size factor revealed our deleted pics. As we said above, if you want to recover your photos, you will need the Pro version of the app, which is available at the link below. Less than $4 is a small price to pay to get your memories back.

Be careful if you use the cleanup feature in the app, as some users have deleted all their photos because they didn't understand that it would delete everything, not just the images they deleted on purpose to save space.

Once you've recovered your photos, you'll want to make sure this never happens again. And we all know prevention is better than the cure.

Now that we've explained how to recover deleted photos on Android, the next step is to prevent this situation from happening again. To do this, we recommend using an app such as Google Photos. It offers unlimited photo storage (so long as the files aren't too large) and the backup function is easy to set up.

Have your photos backed up and accessible on all your devices. / © Google

Once you've installed the app just go to its Settings, then Backup & sync, and you can choose how often – and by which method – you wish to backup your photos. We recommend backing up as often as possible, of course. For a complete guide on how to use Google Photos, hit the link.

Have you had any disastrous data loss accidents before? What did you do to recover deleted photos on Android? Tell us in the comments.