Google Play Games: Here's a list of Android games and how to play on PC

Google is stepping up its foray into the PC platform with a selection of Android games. The search giant has announced that the Google Play Games beta is launching in more countries including the US, Canada, and Mexico. NextPit gives you the list of free Android games you can play on your computer.

Although the Google Play Games app is still in beta, Google added support to six more countries. It also lowered the specs requirements. At the same time, a total of 85 Android games are now playable, although availability would vary in other regions.

Sync and point features of Google Play Games for PC

Besides taking advantage of your computer's keyboard and mouse, all gameplay sessions are automatically synced on the profile regardless of if you're on a smartphone, Chromebook, or PC. In addition, the Google Play Points feature is also introduced where players can earn and utilize points when buying in-app items and subscriptions on a PC or mobile.

In which countries the Google Play Games app is available to download?

The beta version of the Google Play Games for PC was first launched in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Google widened its availability to Australia and Thailand. On the latest list, it added the USA, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Malaysia

Mexico

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

The Philippines

USA

What are the hardware requirements to play Google Android games on a PC/desktop or laptop?

The app works both on Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems. More importantly, the company is lowering the minimum hardware requirements through the latest version of the app before you can play Android titles.

Processor: 4 CPU physical cores

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 or comparable GPU

Memory: 8GB of RAM

Storage: At least 10 GB of available SSD storage

OS: Windows 10 (v2004) to Windows 11

System: Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be enabled (check here to check if the feature is available on your PC)

How to download and play Android games on PC or laptop?

If your laptop or computer meets the minimum requirements, you will need to download and install the official Google Play Games beta app.

Download the Google Play Games program or app. Install the app on your computer. Log in with your Google account.

List of free Android games you can play on a Windows PC

Google is slowly expanding the selection of Android games it offers on the Game Play Games service. Depending on which country you reside in, a total of 85 games are available as of this writing. Below you can check the list of games that we already have access to.

1945 Air Force: Airplane games

Arknights

Asphalt 9: Legends

Awaken: Chaos Era

Beasts & Puzzles: Awakening

Blade Idle

Botworld Adventure

Braveland Heroes

Bricks Breaker Quest

Cash FrenzyL Casino Slots

Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: OvenBreak

Dragon Mania Legends

Dragonscapes Adventure

Dungeon Knight

Empire Takeover: Win by IQ

Evony: The King's Return

Game of Sultans

Gardenscapes

Hades Star

Homescapes

Horizon Chase - Arcade Racing

Hungry Shark Evolution

Idle Heroes

Idele Mafia - Tycoon Manager

Island War

Jackpot Party Casino Slots

Jackpot World - Slots Casino

Just Dance Now

Last Fortress: Underground

Last Shelter: Survival

Left to Survive: Apocalypse

Lotsa Slots - Casino Games

Luna Re: Dimensional Watcher

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Open House

Off the Road - Offroad Car Driver Game

Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War

Pixel Starships

Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Ronin: The Last Samurai

Sword Arta Online (SAO) Integral Factor

Ski Resort: Idle Snow Tycoon

State of Survival: Zombie War

Summoners War

Taste of Hero

Ten Crush

Top Eleven: Be a Soccer Manager

Top War: Battle Game

Township

Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks

Valor Legends: Dog Rescue

Vegas Live Shots: Casino Games

War and Magic: Kingdom Reborn

War Planet Online: MMO Game

Zombeast: Zombie Shooter

Miracle Sword: 3rd Anniversary Benefit

Call Me Long Live Lord - Young Wong Fei Hung Linkage

WWE SuperCard - Battle Cards

Have you tried Google Play Games on the PC? Do you feel mobile games can work on desktop devices? Do you prefer other alternatives for playing mobile games on the big screen? Share your comments below.