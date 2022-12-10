Google Play Games: Here's a list of Android games and how to play on PC
Google is stepping up its foray into the PC platform with a selection of Android games. The search giant has announced that the Google Play Games beta is launching in more countries including the US, Canada, and Mexico. NextPit gives you the list of free Android games you can play on your computer.
Although the Google Play Games app is still in beta, Google added support to six more countries. It also lowered the specs requirements. At the same time, a total of 85 Android games are now playable, although availability would vary in other regions.
- Don't miss: Best gaming phones to buy in 2022
Sync and point features of Google Play Games for PC
Besides taking advantage of your computer's keyboard and mouse, all gameplay sessions are automatically synced on the profile regardless of if you're on a smartphone, Chromebook, or PC. In addition, the Google Play Points feature is also introduced where players can earn and utilize points when buying in-app items and subscriptions on a PC or mobile.
In which countries the Google Play Games app is available to download?
The beta version of the Google Play Games for PC was first launched in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Google widened its availability to Australia and Thailand. On the latest list, it added the USA, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- The Philippines
- USA
What are the hardware requirements to play Google Android games on a PC/desktop or laptop?
The app works both on Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems. More importantly, the company is lowering the minimum hardware requirements through the latest version of the app before you can play Android titles.
- Processor: 4 CPU physical cores
- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 or comparable GPU
- Memory: 8GB of RAM
- Storage: At least 10 GB of available SSD storage
- OS: Windows 10 (v2004) to Windows 11
- System: Windows admin account
- Hardware virtualization must be enabled (check here to check if the feature is available on your PC)
How to download and play Android games on PC or laptop?
If your laptop or computer meets the minimum requirements, you will need to download and install the official Google Play Games beta app.
- Download the Google Play Games program or app.
- Install the app on your computer.
- Log in with your Google account.
List of free Android games you can play on a Windows PC
Google is slowly expanding the selection of Android games it offers on the Game Play Games service. Depending on which country you reside in, a total of 85 games are available as of this writing. Below you can check the list of games that we already have access to.
- 1945 Air Force: Airplane games
- Arknights
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Awaken: Chaos Era
- Beasts & Puzzles: Awakening
- Blade Idle
- Botworld Adventure
- Braveland Heroes
- Bricks Breaker Quest
- Cash FrenzyL Casino Slots
- Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Cookie Run: OvenBreak
- Dragon Mania Legends
- Dragonscapes Adventure
- Dungeon Knight
- Empire Takeover: Win by IQ
- Evony: The King's Return
- Game of Sultans
- Gardenscapes
- Hades Star
- Homescapes
- Horizon Chase - Arcade Racing
- Hungry Shark Evolution
- Idle Heroes
- Idele Mafia - Tycoon Manager
- Island War
- Jackpot Party Casino Slots
- Jackpot World - Slots Casino
- Just Dance Now
- Last Fortress: Underground
- Last Shelter: Survival
- Left to Survive: Apocalypse
- Lotsa Slots - Casino Games
- Luna Re: Dimensional Watcher
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Open House
- Off the Road - Offroad Car Driver Game
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War
- Pixel Starships
- Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- Ronin: The Last Samurai
- Sword Arta Online (SAO) Integral Factor
- Ski Resort: Idle Snow Tycoon
- State of Survival: Zombie War
- Summoners War
- Taste of Hero
- Ten Crush
- Top Eleven: Be a Soccer Manager
- Top War: Battle Game
- Township
- Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks
- Valor Legends: Dog Rescue
- Vegas Live Shots: Casino Games
- War and Magic: Kingdom Reborn
- War Planet Online: MMO Game
- Zombeast: Zombie Shooter
- Miracle Sword: 3rd Anniversary Benefit
- Call Me Long Live Lord - Young Wong Fei Hung Linkage
- WWE SuperCard - Battle Cards
Have you tried Google Play Games on the PC? Do you feel mobile games can work on desktop devices? Do you prefer other alternatives for playing mobile games on the big screen? Share your comments below.
No comments