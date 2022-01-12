How to fix the Speech Services Waiting for network connection notification

Is your phone showing a notification that cannot be closed about downloading a language update for Speech Services by Google, which is "Waiting for network connection" even though your phone is connected to either Wi-Fi or mobile data? Learn how to fix this stuck update and remove the notification from your Android phone.

"Waiting for network connection" even when connected

The notification is related to the Speech Services by Google (Play Store) which is used for text-to-speech features on the mobile OS in apps like Google Maps, voice calls, accessibility features, and other apps.

To fix the problem, you need to go through a few steps in Google's app:

Similar steps can be done in the "Digital Assist App" settings for Google Assistant / © NextPit

With the Google app opened, tap on your profile picture and then select Settings. Tap on the Voice option. Select Offline speech recognition. Choose the AUTO-UPDATE tab. Tap on the Auto-update languages at any time option. Confirm that you are connected to a Wi-Fi network, then go back to the Installed tab. Tap on the language that is not updating, English (US) in this case. Press the UPDATE button.

Hidden settings to fix the Speech Services Waiting for network connection notification / © NextPit

Restart your phone, and the notification should not come back. Important: remember to repeat the steps to select the Auto-update languages over Wi-Fi only option in order to avoid surprises with data charges on your phone's bill.

Depending on your phone's settings and system version, the same procedure can be done following one of these paths:

Settings > Google > Settings for Google Apps > Search, Assistant & Voice > Voice > Offline Speech Recognition

> > > > > Settings > Apps > ⋮ > Default apps > Assist app > Cog/Gear icon > Offline Speech Recognition

Other solutions

Another option is to simply uninstall and reinstall the Speech Services by Google app from the Play Store. Remember that any settings related to text-to-speech services may be reset in the process.

One possible solution to this problem suggested in forums is to clear data for the Google Search app, but this one didn't work on one of our devices.

Did you experience this strange notification on your phone? Which solution worked for you? Share your tips and experiences in the comments below!