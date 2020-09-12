"Ok Google, I've had enough": how to deactivate Assistant
Yes, I agree the Google Assistant can be very useful and has evolved considerably since it first arrived on our phones, but what if it keeps coming up when you don't need it, or you just don't want your phone to be always listening? In this article, you'll find out how you can turn it off and go back to your old life before Google Assistant.
Why is it activated by mistake?
For me personally, I’m particularly annoyed that Google Assistant is activated without me having asked for it. The assistant appears multiple times whenever I unlock my smartphone. If I don’t need it (99% of the time), I have to close it before I can perform the actions I want. This happens because I might have accidentally pressed the Start button on my smartphone, which is set up to open Google Assistant.
Once it’s opened, the assistant captures your voice, analyzes it and performs the action you’ve indicated. You might even have your smartphone in your pocket and activate Google Assistant by accident. If you’re in the middle of a conversation, your device might pick up a fragment of what you've said and think you’re asking a question… and then answer you! This happened to me recently when I was talking to a friend. Suddenly, a voice from my pocket began to speak about the tomb of some Egyptian pharaoh. And believe me, at the time we weren’t in an exciting debate about Egypt.
How to turn off Google Assistant
If something like this has happened to you too and you’re sick of Google Assistant (even though you'll laugh at the more surreal searches), it’s time to turn it off. There are 3 different options that we’ll explain below.
Completely deactivate it
If you choose to disable Google Assistant completely, follow these steps:
- Open the Google app and select Menu (the three bars)
- go to Settings
- Google Assistant section click Settings > Phone and disable the Assistant option
Deactivate the support button
In most cases, deactivating the Assistant button will be enough. This way, you’ll no longer be able to access Google Assistant via the start button, which will prevent you from accidentally activating it.
- In the Settings menu, select Applications, then Default applications, and then tap Device assistant app.
- Here you can specify which assistant app you want to open when you press the start button. In my case, I could choose between Google and having no supporting app.
This is the least radical option, as you can continue using Assistant whenever you want, but without having to worry about it being activated unintentionally. Note that the exact wording of the path can vary, for example: Settings > Apps and notifications > Default apps > Assist and voice input
Uninstall updates
Google Assistant is a relatively new development, as it didn’t exist in previous versions of Google. If we could go back to those versions, we wouldn’t have the Assistant.
So it can be as easy as that: uninstall the updates and you’re free of Google Assistant. Of course, all the other novelties that you might like will also disappear...
- Under Settings > Applications, go to Application manager and search for Google.
- When you open the Menu (the three little dots), you’ll see the Uninstall updates option pop up.
What do you think? Does Google Assistant bother you or is just the opposite? Have you had any strange experiences with Google’s trusty sidekick? Let us know in the comments!
65 comments
What a nuscence! It kept recording all the private conversations between my wife and I. Then we would here a strange voice asking the most bizzarre and irrelevant questions! Talk about rude and invasive! This goes beyond "BIG BROTHER!! I never turned it on not was never asked if I wanted my life to be recorded a d provided to God knows who! It bad enough you have to give up most of your civil & constitutional rights to add an app to your device and, of course, grant full access to your contacts, photos, e-mails and on and on. Where,why and what reason does anyone all this "gossip" for? Is it political? If people don't agree with a politician's viewpoint, what happens to them. If folks don't care for a particular product, what then? This is not the future, it is now! Who do think has the bankbook to afford to buy all this info? It is not for us l This is an aide to control the masses. Some people may find it to be a treasure in helping get their day in order & on track. Great! Just ask yourself, who else is reading it and should ANYONE know where you are going and why? If you use as a journal or a diary, should the "terms and conditions" of a corporation" take precedence over "The bill of rights", "The Constitution" and every Privacy Law enacted by our lower courts and the Supreme Court! Please, just be very careful and use what God gave you, the brain.
I love the Google Assistant for things like setting reminders, timers, websearches and calendar events. But I absolutely can't stand the voice responses and there doesn't seem to be any way to turn that crap off. It's a deal killer for me. For instance, I get up at 4:45AM, and when I turn off the alarm that wakes me up, the Google ass says, "Good morning Kyle. (long pause to make you think it's over) Have a nice day." All at what seems to be full phone volume because you can't control the voice volume. With my wife trying to sleep next to me, this is absolutely unacceptable. Who needs their phone to tell them, "good morning"? That's about as meaningful as my right shoe telling me the beer is good. I picture the Google geniuses sitting in their collaborative space thinking up new ways for the assistant to wedge its way into our lives. All those little shits are single, so they don't care if their dream Andriod wakes them up in the morning. I'm surprised they don't come up with a sexy voice to use. Think, Allyssa Milano saying "Hey sexy nerd, have a fantastic day and may the force be with you sweet cheeks!"
I'm not in any way blind to the convenience of voice commands. In the past I've used Assistant with much better results than Siri or Alexa which are downright annoying. I do, however, have a big problem with the constant tracking and recording our modern devices do in the background. Yes, the manufacturers swear up and down that it's private and in many cases anonymous, but were it so benevolent data mining wouldn't be a billion-dollar industry. So I've chosen to live without the convenience of voice commands. I've even disconnected my Xbox Kinect for the same reason...it's ALWAYS listening.
I think the best thing to do is to disable the Google application and revoke all its permissions.
thank you for this post, I hate Google Assistant almost as much as my iPads Siri, thank you, no more Google Assistant no more problems
There are no three lines when I open the Google app. Any other suggestions? I've disabled it before but they keep turning it back on somehow -- and eliminating things like the three lines. Any other suggestions?
Yes! The end of the assistants is here. If there ever was a stupid, annoying and useless feature it was this.
Excellent guidance !
The opening of Google Assistant from the start button has been annoying me, no end for a long time now.
Tanks a lot.
PS: thank you for providing pictures to illustrate the steps. My phone is in French, and there’s nothing obvious about matching the French menu words to your English system.
Can you disable Google Assistant and still have voice control? My 95-yr old mother is blind and can't see the screen. She depends on the ability to say "Call Doug" and have it dial Doug's number. That's all i need it to do. Any ideas?
my 95-yr old blind mother depends on being able to say "Call Doug" and the phone will dial Doug. Right now, the Google Assistant come up and says it needs to find some more information and just sits there doing nothing. How do I go back to what it used to do? This is very frustrating.
What is the actual name of the "Google app"?! The app named "Google" is just the normal search bar. There should be a simple Setting to get rid of this Google Super-crap.
It doesn't work since Google will keep asking you to turn it on and turn on by itself with the message box need to press back to skip and that is really, suck, I use the button to do other things than this useless assistant.
I was just sitting at my desk, minding my own business, updating data on my computer when a voice from nowhere said, "I'm sorry I'm still a little buggy". This has never happened to me before and it frightened the life out of me. When I looked at my Samsung S9 this exact phrase was typed on the screen with an picture of a ladybird. How did this happen and why?
Whenever I use my headphones, it starts talking thinking im talking to it. I have turned everything off repeatedly, I have disabled everything google related, followed all the steps here and now it nags me constantly with voice, of course, to turn it back on. I am at my wits end. I am trying to uninstall all the updates now and hope that makes a difference. I am planning on a new phone sometime in the next couple months, I was going to go with a pixel 3, I am seriously rethinking that, this thing is intrusive and beyond obnoxious.
Try completing disabling the google app. I did this about a week ago and all continues to be quiet on my phone.
This is why I avoid "upgrading" the Android version in my very old phone.
tried all the suggestions but this IRRITATING app STILL POPS up. Cant Google make it Simple to remove FFS. Dammmmm Annoying!
Barry: I ended up completely disabling my google app and so far, this seems to be the only thing that has worked. See my thread below. Good luck!
Thanks Les, I did a factory reset on the tablet and now working 100% without Assistant (& Voice). Phew!
Class Action Lawsuit: clearly Google has a vested interest in preventing customers from accessing the Google Assistant disable function. No doubt, this is just another way for Google to gather more information about user habits(under the
guise of "being at the ready to assist our valued customer). If there's a plausible way to sue Google, guaranteed lawyers will line up for the profit