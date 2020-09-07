How to calibrate the battery on your Android phone or tablet
Battery problems are among the most common smartphone concerns, which is why we offer so many useful tips for solving battery drain issues. If you notice that your battery performance and duration has decreased, it could be time to calibrate it.
Battery calibration 101:
- Is my battery the problem?
- Should I calibrate my phone's battery?
- What is battery calibration?
- Smartphone battery myths
Battery calibration methods:
- How to calibrate an Android device battery without root access
- How to calibrate an Android device battery with root access
How do I know if my battery is the problem?
First of all, you need to identify why your battery performance has decreased: is it the Android system's calibration or the battery itself? We'll move onto calibration in the sections below, but you should check if your battery itself is damaged first.
If your phone has a removable battery cover, turn off your phone, remove the cover and inspect the battery. Look for bulges or leaks. In the image below, you'll see what a normal battery looks like next to a swollen one. If your phone doesn't sit flat on the table anymore, that could also be a sign of a swollen battery.
Should I calibrate the battery?
If you're satisfied that the battery itself is not the problem, you can move on to the steps below. If you think your battery might be the problem (even after trying to recalibrate it), we'd advise you to take it to a repair shop for an expert's opinion. If it turns out you need to replace the battery, go with an original or a reliable third-party battery. Buying a cheap knock-off battery only leads to more headaches in the long run.
Keep in mind that there are plenty of other things that can cause a battery to malfunction. If your phone doesn't charge, there might be a problem with the port, so check our guide on what to do when a phone won't charge.
If you've just updated the firmware on your phone, battery drain is a common complaint, so you might want to clear the cache partition on your device. Thankfully, we have plenty of guides on how to clear the cache on various devices.
What is calibrating a battery?
The Android operating system has a feature called Battery Stats, which keeps track of battery capacity, when it is full or empty. The problem is that it sometimes becomes corrupted and starts displaying data that isn’t real, which, for example, causes the phone to turn off before it reaches 0 percent. Calibrating your Android battery simply means getting the Android OS to correct this information so it is reflective of your actual battery levels once again.
It's important to understand that you can't actually calibrate the battery itself: it is, after all, just a cell that stores power and discharges. However, lithium-ion batteries do include a printed circuit board (PCB), which serves as a protection switch to stop them exploding or deep discharging.
Smartphone battery myths
Lithium-ion batteries don't have a memory so there's not much you need to do to keep them running as they should. The problem lies with how the Android system reads and displays the current capacity of the battery, not the battery itself.
The same goes for the myth that deleting the batterystats.bin file will magically recalibrate your battery. That file (on most devices anyway) simply stores data about what is using the battery when it is not being charged. It is also reset every time a battery is charged to over 80 percent and then disconnected from the charger.
The batterystats.bin file contains the info you see made prettier in the Battery section of your phone: it's the Android system keeping track of your battery's usage, per charge cycle. When we talk about battery calibration, it's the percentage meter that gets out of whack, and that is what we need to fix.
How to calibrate an Android device battery without root access
The old 'fully charge and discharge' approach stands as one of the simplest ways to 'recalibrate' your Android battery. We've warned you in the past about low voltage problems in lithium batteries and the negative impacts of fully draining a battery on its lifespan and the same holds true here. But, if your phone battery is causing you real problems, it's worth taking the risk.
Method 1
- Discharge your phone fully until it turns itself off.
- Turn it on again and let it turn itself off.
- Plug your phone into a charger and, without turning it on, let it charge until the on-screen or LED indicator says 100 percent.
- Unplug your charger.
- Turn your phone on. It's likely that the battery indicator won't say 100 percent, so plug the charger back in (leave your phone on) and continue charging until it says 100 percent on-screen as well.
- Unplug your phone and restart it. If it doesn't say 100 percent, plug the charger back in until it says 100 percent on screen.
- Repeat this cycle until it says 100 percent (or as close as you think it's going to get) when you start it up without it being plugged in.
- Now, let your battery discharge all the way down to 0 percent and let your phone turn off again.
- Fully charge the battery one more time without interruption and you should have reset the Android system's battery percentage.
Remember that it is not recommended to perform this process regularly. Even when your battery is so dead your phone won't even turn on, your battery still has enough reserve charge to avoid system damage. But you don't want to poke the tiger with a stick. Perform this process once every three months at the most. If it is required more often than that, you have bigger problems at hand.
Put plainly: fully discharging a battery is bad for it. Trying to overload a battery is also bad for it. The good news is that charging batteries will shut off automatically when they've reached their safe limit and there's always a little in reserve even if your phone won't start. Again: only do this when really necessary, because it does have a negative impact on battery life.
How to calibrate an Android device battery with root access
Even though I'm not convinced that clearing the batterystats.bin file has any meaningful effect on how the Android system reports remaining battery charge, there are those who swear by this method.
So in the interest of fairness, we've included the process for you here (it is true that different manufacturers use the batterystats.bin file for different things).
It's basically the same process as above, but with the added step of using a root-enabled app to make it more reliable. Readers have rightly pointed out in the comments that newer versions of this app ask for a disturbingly extensive list of device permissions. If this worries you, we recommend trying the above non-root method first, and only resort to a 3rd party app if the first method proves unhelpful.
Method 2
- Discharge your phone fully until it turns itself off.
- Turn it on and let it turn off again.
- Plug your phone into a charger and, without turning it on, let it charge until the on-screen or LED indicator says 100 percent.
- Unplug your charger.
- Turn your phone on. It's likely that the battery indicator won't say 100 percent, so plug the charger back in (leave your phone on) and continue charging until it says 100 percent on the screen as well.
- Unplug your phone and restart it. If it doesn't say 100 percent, plug the charger back in until it says 100 percent on screen.
- You want to repeat this cycle until it says 100 percent (or as close as you think it's going to get) when you start it up without it being plugged in.
- Now, install the Battery Calibration app, and before you launch it, make sure your battery is at 100 percent again, then restart.
- Immediately launch the app and recalibrate your battery.
- Once you've calibrated your battery, discharge it all the way down to 0 percent and let your phone turn off again.
- Fully charge the battery one more time without interruption while it's switched off, and the Android system's battery percentage will be reset.
That's it. Have you tried any of these methods? Do you know an alternate way to fix battery problems? Let us know in the comments.
I had the same issue with my huawei p7... Tried everything... Changed new battery... Problems solved for a day or two and then reappeared...
Then shown again to a technician... He pushed the battery terminal and the phone worked fine for few hours and then started again...
He said again new battery to replaced... I told him battery is brand new... Just Keep the terminal pushed and hold with thumb and the phone was working fine... Then he told me that there is a problem with the battery cables terminal sits on the board... And he inserted some packing of double tape... Now the phone working excellent for few hours... Let's see if it remains good InshaAllah for future...
The sentence about "app ask for a disturbingly extensive list of device permissions" does not make any sense here. This should not worry root users. Root provides way more access than android permissions, so the app becomes a God even if there is no android permissions been asked at all.
Very useful! Thank you
The article is great and helpful I have adapted it on my device
Very Nice Info and method 1 works
On HTC One M8, you could reset battery stats by connecting your phone to the charger, leave it charge for two minutes, then push and hold the 3 hard buttons on the phone for 2 minutes and the battery stats would be reset (according to HTC official support. What is the procedure for an HTC 10?
I have an HTC 10 & method 1 works.
Thanks for your instructions. In method 1 for battery calibration, in the final step. Should i turn the phone on to charge it fully or off? Thanks.
Off
off
ok to help some of you out I have tried all other ways to reset the battery but only one has worked for me I have a Galaxy S6 im running a custom software and im rooted so maybe it only works on that type of set up but i charged the phone to 100% and reboot until the battery stays at 100% when you turn it on then i reboot a few times just to make sure its fully charged the if your rooted do a fast reboot until the batterybis 100% ,next you must go to the dailer and type in (*#0228#) and it will go to the battery setup dont do this part until your sure the battery is at 100% cuz it wont work unless uts 100% do the reset test like 2 or 3 time just to get it to callibrate it will now show you your real % somewere around 50 or 60 % for wost phones dont let the phone discharge you must charge to full 100% and phone must say full not just 100% and repeat the prosses till when you reset the battery with the *#0228 it stays at 100 % and then the battery will be fully charged .a side note dont discharge your phone all the way ever it corupts the battery senser,the phone doesnt need to be discharged to do the reset it just needs to be fully charged at 100% and say full best if done with charger attached so as to not discharge in the prossess.Hooe this helps some of you out.as for why the phone says media divise dissconected 8t is the phones romming that is being dissconected over and over again untill you loose all power sense your phone isnt really charged all the way .put your phone in airplain mode to see if that stops the dissconnecting problem if it does then you know that its a app that has to do with service .
imao sam veliki problem baterijom a ovo sta ste napisali je pomoglo..mislim da je to jedini naičin da se nesto napravi,bio sam samo jedan korak do bacanja telefona u smeče..zahvaljujem:)
This app wants me sign up, get through my firewall, get a bunch of permissions AND SHARE RESOURCES. You are NUTS!!!
-- F-Droid is your friend - go to fdroid site (repository) and search for battery callibration. All open source, warnings if anything uses proprietary code / libraries / resources, and community watches for permissions and what's ACTUALY done with them.
I don't follow this. The article talks of two different acts. Disconnecting the charger, and disconnecting the phone. For some time I wondered if the phone was looking for the inactive charger as a trigger. I think reading between the lines, it's just written a little awkwardly.
I am a muppet. I need muppet proof instruction.
I'm back.. Sorry to of not added anything useful before. I was at a loss. Now I understand, it's interesting to see how literal I expected the instruction to be.
For others phased out by this procedure, I will put it into a local direlect.
You flatten it completely. Then try switching it on again, to flatten it a bit more. Just let it turn itself off. Next, without switching it on, you charge it right up. Then stop charging and switch the phone on. If it says it's full still, then flatten it again, then charge it again without switching the power. Done. Hopefully. You can walk away. However, if it didn't say full when you switched it on...
Charge the phone to full. Then stop charging and reboot the phone. If it says less than full, Then start this chapter again. If your repeating this chapter, the battery will be a bit closer to full following each reboot. Once it manages to reboot and say it's full still (or you decide it's not going to) Than as per the first chapter. "Flatten it again, then charge it again without switching on. Done"
Thank you for showing me this. I'm about 4th time round, and have gone from 59% to 64% using a phone left flat for months. As I charge past 69% I'm seeing 4.345V (using *#0228#) which is very close to the 4.38V I would personally bottle out at. Passing 75% it's still at 4.345V and did waver Higher to 4.352V passing 73%. Edit: Passing 85% now, the Voltage had table topped.
I discharged mine recording video. I know batteries moan about camera's and filming keeps the screen on. I also put on the WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS, but the screen and camera were the most power hungry. I forgot the torch.
I failed. I went round and round, but it wouldn't budge far from the 65% I had before I started. So I let it discharge till it switched off, then charged it again, expecting it to see this as it's full 100% of capacity. No. It's 65% still. It's not believed this is my full capacity. I must of charged it from around 65% to full a dozen times. It still won't reboot with more than 70% showing. Then tells me I'm about an hour from full when I plug in.
You are highly unlikely to reach full capacity. It's just wasting time. The batterystats.bin is the only method I've found that works, having flashed so many custom roms till date. A lot all of them do need calibration after flashing, especially when you have mounted and erased everything in the recovery. Reach full charge as usual while the phone is in the OS, delete the file, and you're good.