Here's How to Save $100 When Buying the OnePlus 12

After launching the OnePlus 12 in December last year in China, the company has shifted gears to the global markets. Yesterday, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R became official in many countries, including the USA. OnePlus is also opening pre-orders for both models with a particularly bigger saving offered with the OnePlus 12. Here's how to save $100 when you pre-order.

How to get up to $700 savings when pre-ordering the OnePlus 12

Over on Amazon and Best Buy, the OnePlus 12 is now being offered at $100 cheaper for the 512 GB variant. Meaning, you can buy the handset for $799 from the usual price of the variant at $899. The base model, however, is at an unchanged price, so it's only logical to choose the 512 GB option.

The OnePlus 12 is planned to be shipped as early as February 6 in the States while the pre-order program is running until February 18, 2024.

Affiliate offer OnePlus 12 Save up to $700 on the OnePlus 12 when you pre-order from Amazon or Best Buy.

More importantly, OnePlus is offering a guaranteed $100 trade-in credit for any unit you will give them and up to $700 worth of credit for eligible devices. Ultimately, this puts the OnePlus 12 for as low as $100 through the trade-in.

In addition, OnePlus added a $30 bonus credit you can use when buying the new OnePlus Buds 3 ANC headphones together with the handset. Alternatively, you can save 30 percent off on some OnePlus accessories when you bundle it with the OnePlus 12.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 12

Our colleague Camila already reviewed the OnePlus 12, and she has only the finest praises for the device, for good reason. For starters, the OnePlus 12 features the same design and sleek build as the OnePlus 11 (review), but this gets a better IP65 water resistance and a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection at the front.

This year, the display is slightly wider as well as comes with a more capable AMOLED and wider granular refresh rate steps. It is also a lot brighter and more legible than the predecessor, which is suitable for outdoors.

The display of the OnePlus 12 is vivid and colorful, boasting a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. / © nextpit

Additionally, OnePlus 12 boasts an overhauled camera system, with the rear triple helmed by a bigger 50 MP main camera. There is a new 64 MP periscope camera as well, which shoots up to 3x loss less zoom. The front facing snapper also received an upgrade to a 32 MP selfie and adds 4K video recording.

The OnePlus 12 enlists a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. This new chipset gains notable processing and graphics performance enhancements from the OnePlus 11's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on top of higher power efficiency. The bigger battery capacity means you get longer screen-on time, too.

Are you intending to pre-order the OnePlus 12? Which color are you picking? Tell us in the comments.