Apart from offering a fast and fluid interface, Xiaomi's HyperOS also features "Super Wallpapers"—dynamic wallpapers with planetary and scenic themes that include live effects. In this guide, nextpit shows you how to install and apply Super Wallpapers on other Android devices for free.

Xiaomi's latest HyperOS release, its customized Android skin, includes six Super Wallpaper sets, recently adding "The Moon" to the collection. These Super Wallpapers can be applied to the home screen or to both the home and lock screens for a more immersive experience.

Which Android Devices are Compatible with Super Wallpapers

Although Super Wallpapers are intended to work exclusively on select Xiaomi smartphones, Android’s flexibility allows users to install them on other Xiaomi phone models with no Super Wallpapers out-of-the-box and non-Xiaomi devices via APK installation.

With the APK, Super Wallpapers can run on most Android smartphones operating on Android 8.1 Oreo or newer, meaning they’re compatible with a wide range of models. However, compatibility has been affected in newer phones, since the APKs are 32-bit they are not compatible with phones that exclusively run 64-bit apps (e.g. Pixel phones, and most Samsung phones launched since 2024).

Despite this, Xiaomi’s custom wallpapers remain compatible with older and other popular Android brands, such as OnePlus, through the old 32-bit app.

Here's a look at the animation for Super Earth and Super Mars:

Super Earth live wallpapers © nextpit Super Mars live wallpapers © nextpit

Download the Super Wallpapers APK

Before transforming your device’s appearance with Super Wallpapers, you’ll need to download the Super Wallpapers APK. We recommend using APK Mirror to download the latest version, ensuring you have access to the latest Super Wallpapers versions.

Note that you may need to enable "Installing from unknown sources" on your device to complete the APK installation.

Several updated Super Wallpaper APKs are available for download, including Earth, Mars, Saturn, The Moon, and Snow Mountain. But these are recommended for Xiaomi devices without the Super Wallpapers out-of-the-box and some Android phones. Otherwise, if these are not working for you, you can use Super Wallpapers APK mods that come from Linuxct.

Apply Super Wallpapers via Google Wallpaper

Once the APKs have been downloaded and installed, you can set the Super Wallpaper as your wallpaper directly from the smartphone's settings, just like a classic live wallpaper. Take note that not all Android skins allow this. Personally, I did test it out on a OnePlus 10 Pro running OxygenOS 12.1 and had to go through Google Wallpapers.

Applying Super Wallpapers on a Xiaomi phone

If you have a Xiaomi device that supports Super Wallpapers or one that has been installed manually, the steps for applying or changing the Super Wallpaper are through the official Wallpaper app.

Unlock your phone. Go to Settings > Wallpaper & personalization. Scroll down to Super Wallpapers and tap on it. Alternatively, long press on the empty area on the home screen to open the editor. Navigate to Wallpapers then Super Wallpapers. Select which Super Wallpaper to apply. Tap the Apply button to confirm.

Go the Wallpapers and personalization in settings. © nextpit You can also open the editor on the home screen to access Wallpapers. © nextpit Select which Super Wallpaper to apply. You also need to download and install the other styles. © nextpit Tap on the Apply button to confirm. © nextpit

Applying Super Wallpapers on other Android phones via Google Wallpapers

If your smartphone doesn't allow you to set up Xiaomi's Super Wallpaper directly, you'll need to use the Google Wallpapers application, which is free to download.

Launch Google Wallpapers. Scroll down and tap on Live Wallpapers. Select the Super Wallpaper of your choice. Tap Set to apply.

Open the Google Wallpapers app and select the Live wallpapers card. © nextpit Select which Super Wallpaper to apply. There are different views and effects to choose. © nextpit Tap the Set button to confirm. © nextpit

Note that applying Xiaomi's Super Wallpapers via Google Wallpapers will let you pick from several views or effects of each category of wallpaper with some being static. You can try each effect by applying it.

Changing the Super Wallpaper

If you're updating or changing the Super Wallpaper, you can do so by going to the wallpaper customization settings of your device if it supports it. Otherwise, you can go back to Google Wallpapers and pick a different Super Wallpapers. As usual, you should install the wallpaper category that you want to use before switching.

Do watch out for your battery life because this feature is quite power-hungry and can also lead to performance slowdowns on entry-level or low mid-range smartphones.

What do you think of this short tutorial? Have you encountered any problems with any of the steps described in this guide? Please let me know in the comments!

This article was last updated on November 2024 reflecting that the Xiaomi Super Wallpapers are not supported on many Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices anymore. Previous comments have been retained and may refer to older versions of this guide.