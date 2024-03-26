Hot topics

How to Install Xiaomi's Super Wallpapers on any Android Smartphone

MIUI Super Wallpapers
© Xiaomi
Antoine Engels
Antoine Engels Senior Editor

Xiaomi offers Super Wallpapers in MIUI that can be installed on any Android smartphone. These animated wallpapers or "live wallpapers" display views of planets or landscapes when a Xiaomi smartphone is unlocked. In this tutorial, nextpit shows how you can install the Super Wallpaper for free on any Android smartphone without having to be tied down to just Xiaomi handsets.

HyperOS, the latest version of Xiaomi's Android skin, contains 5 default Super Wallpapers. You can install all of them by downloading their APK on your Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, Realme, or other Android-powered smartphone.

Download the linuxct Super Wallpapers APK

Start by downloading the Super Wallpapers APK from one of the recognized platforms (APKMirror, APKPure, or other) that you more or less trust. Choose the latest version to make sure you have all the Super Wallapapers available.

There are several versions available at the moment but the most complete and secure are those from the indie developer known as linuxct. He offers two versions, Super Earth and Super Mars, each containing several wallpapers. You'll always see the same image on your lock screen, either Earth or Mars.

However, you can change the wallpaper when you unlock your smartphone and the Super Wallpaper zoom is activated. linuxct continues to update its APKs, for example, with menus to change the type of wallpaper displayed:

Xiaomi Super Earth live wallpaper
Super Earth live wallpapers © nextpit
Xiaomi Super Mars live wallpaper
Super Mars live wallpapers © nextpit

Apply Super Wallpapers via Google Wallpaper

Once the APKs have been downloaded and installed, you can set the Super Wallpaper as your wallpaper directly from the smartphone's settings, just like a classic live wallpaper. Take note that not all Android skins allow this. Personally, I did test it out on a OnePlus 10 Pro running OxygenOS 12.1 and had to go through Google Wallpapers.

If your smartphone doesn't allow you to set up Xiaomi's Super Wallpaper directly, you'll need to use the Google Wallpapers application, which is free to download.

  1. Launch Google Wallpapers.
  2. Scroll down and tap on Animated Wallpapers.
  3. Apply the Super Wallpaper of your choice, which is either Super Earth or Super Mars

Here's a look at the animation for Super Earth and Super Mars:

Changing the Super Wallpaper

As explained above, the developer linuxct offers applications for its Super Wallpapers port. Via the classic application, you can change the wallpaper displayed on your home screen once your smartphone is unlocked. It's great fun and allows you to switch up the mood a little.

Simply switch between the two versions, Super Earth and Super Mars, from Google Wallpapers, and access the corresponding application to choose from one of the 5 available wallpapers.

You would be spoilt for choice with 10 wallpapers to choose from.
There are 10 different wallpapers to choose from, 5 for Super Earth and 5 for Super Mars. / © nextpit

Xiaomi Super Wallpapers: Which smartphones are compatible?

It's not enough to have a Xiaomi smartphone running MIUI to have Super Wallpapers by default. Indeed, Xiaomi explained that only its smartphones with high-end Snapdragon chips, i.e. its flagships, offer Super Wallpapers by default.

With the tip I've just shared, Super Wallpapers should work on almost all smartphones running Android 8.1 Oreo or newer.

Do watch out for your battery life because this feature is quite power-hungry and can also lead to performance slowdowns on entry-level or low mid-range smartphones.

What do you think of this short tutorial? Have you encountered any problems with any of the steps described in this guide? Please let me know in the comments!

This article was last updated on March 25, 2024. Previous comments have been retained and may refer to older versions of this guide.

Source: XDA-Developers

5 comments
  • Duncan Duccatti 3
    Duncan Duccatti Jan 27, 2023 Link to comment

    Thanks for the tutorial and it's working perfectly.. By the way I am using a redmi note 10 pro.

  • 1
    William MacDowell Dec 5, 2021 Link to comment

    Same for me. Home screen only I guess.

  • 1
    malith rajaka Jul 21, 2021 Link to comment

    Thanks for the tutorial and it's working perfectly.. By the way I am using a redmi note 10 pro.

  • 1
    Christian Bonito Apr 9, 2021 Link to comment

    Hey! Thanks for the tutorial. I also have a Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and have followed all your steps, however, the Super Wallpaper wouldn't apply on the lockscreen. Is there anyway you know I can have it fixed? My system is already updated to the latest MiUI 12.1.1 and Android 11

    • Vedrinho 1
      Vedrinho Aug 27, 2021 Link to comment

      Same problem here😕

