How Amazon's recycling program works in the US
Amazon wants to live on its promises to introduce more sustainable steps towards their business approach. As an excellent reminder shared by The Verge's team today, its new recycling program website was relaunched this year and is now giving highlights of how easy it is to recycle your small to medium electronics. More importantly, it's free and they even help you to prepare the label.
TL;DR
- Amazon recycle program offers free shipping for customers in the US.
- It is applicable for small to medium electronics devices.
- The company wants to use recycled materials on its products.
Amazon's recycling program is not new. It's been established for years now but only rediscovered by The Verge through a Twitter user. The program offers all consumers across the United States to send in their non-functioning or really outdated electronics to company's recycling facility. This covers small to fairly medium devices such as your old mice or Bluetooth speaker up to tablets and gaming consoles.
Despite fitting the size, not all are eligible for free shipping. Amazon presents criteria such as not allowing any electronic device with swollen or leaking battery. If your device is still working, they encourage everyone to format or backup everything before dropping it to any USPS outlet in order to remove sensitive information or restore your data on new devices, respectively.
No traces of your personal information
Moreover, once you've sent your items, you have zero chance of getting the device and accompanied data back. Amazon says that their authorized recycling facility will remove identifying marks and personal information on the device before they destroy or recycle the materials further making way to your brand-new Echo speaker and Fire 7 tablet. In fact, the latest Kindle Paperwhite is touted to be made of 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.
What's great about this initiative is that Amazon is offering it for free. Additionally, they are reiterating that its Recycling Program is different from Amazon Trade-in. The latter is available on a different section, where you can get gift cards and discounts for eligible devices.
