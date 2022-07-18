How Amazon's recycling program works in the US

Amazon wants to live on its promises to introduce more sustainable steps towards their business approach. As an excellent reminder shared by The Verge's team today, its new recycling program website was relaunched this year and is now giving highlights of how easy it is to recycle your small to medium electronics. More importantly, it's free and they even help you to prepare the label.

Amazon's recycling program is not new. It's been established for years now but only rediscovered by The Verge through a Twitter user. The program offers all consumers across the United States to send in their non-functioning or really outdated electronics to company's recycling facility. This covers small to fairly medium devices such as your old mice or Bluetooth speaker up to tablets and gaming consoles.

Despite fitting the size, not all are eligible for free shipping. Amazon presents criteria such as not allowing any electronic device with swollen or leaking battery. If your device is still working, they encourage everyone to format or backup everything before dropping it to any USPS outlet in order to remove sensitive information or restore your data on new devices, respectively.