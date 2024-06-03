Hot topics

Honor Magic V Flip Officially Confirmed—Releasing in June

Honor Magic V Flip Selfie Leak
At the MWC, Honor teased that it would be expanding its foldable line-up in 2024 with a model in flip format. Now we have certainty in this regard: The Honor Magic V Flip, as the foldable smartphone is called, will be officially unveiled in China on June 13. We reveal everything we know about the new model so far.

The leaks have been getting closer over the last few days: a certification here, a leaked image of the device in the wild there (see article image above). And everything pointed to the fact that it probably won't be long before Honor, to whom we already owe great foldables like the Honor Magic V2 (review), presents its first foldable phone with a foldable display.

Now we have certainty, as the company let slip via Weibo that the Magic V Flip will be officially presented on June 13—in China and for now only for the Chinese market. Along with this announcement, the first official image of the clamshell foldable was released after the leaks:

A person holds the closed Magic V Flip
Take a look at the first official photo of the Magic V Flip. / © Honor

What we know about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 competitor

Honor has even launched a page where the device can be pre-ordered in China. There we also learn that the Magic V Flip will be offered in three storage variants: 12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 256 GB and 12 GB + 1 TB! There are also three color variants to choose from: Camellia White, Champagne Pink and Iris Black. It is not officially confirmed, but only assumed, that the main camera has 50 MP, f/1.9 aperture and optical image stabilization.

We can see a compelling external display on the device, which is said to be over four inches in size. Honor fans are hoping that this Flip model will also be particularly slim and light, with rumors suggesting that we will find a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh inside. This battery is said to be able to be charged with 66 W.

Everything else is still unknown, but we will know more in a few days' time when the Magic V Flip is officially unveiled in Shanghai at 7:30 pm local time. Then, at the latest, we will be able to speculate whether Honor has succeeded in creating a real competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

We cannot yet predict what the global launch will look like. If Honor brings the device to Germany, be prepared for it to be weeks or even months after the Chinese launch.

What do you think: Are you excited about what Honor is launching, or are you more interested in the new Galaxy foldables that are also coming this summer?

