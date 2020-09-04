Honor launches two new smartwatches at the IFA 2020

Honor today announced the launch of two new wearables at the 2020 IFA technology conference: the Honor Watch GS Pro and the Honor Watch ES. The GS Pro is for adventure lovers whilst the ES is for fashion-conscious fitness enthusiasts. Here are all the details.

The two new smartwatches join the Magic Watch in Honor's expanding wearables catalog. Rather than go with a does-it-all product, the Huawei sister company has chosen two target markets and made a watch specifically designed for those needs. The GS Pro will take on the likes of the Amazfit T-Rex, whilst the Watch ES looks like a competitor to the Amazfit GTS, the Oppo Watch, and the other square-face smartwatches.

Honor Watch GS Pro

The Honor Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch designed to helps urban adventurers boost their performance and explore further outdoors. The brand says the GS Pro can reach up to 25 days of battery life, which would make the Honor GS Pro is one of the longest-lasting smartwatches currently available in the wearables market. The brand says that the Watch GS Pro still boasts a 48-hour battery life in outdoor GPS performance mode and an incredible 100-hour outdoor GPS power-saving battery life. The Honor Watch GS Pro can be fully charged in less than two hours.

The smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED round screen that is able to adapt to varying brightness levels, allowing ease of use when in the outdoors. The Watch GS Pro is also capable of forecasting ambient changes to the environment and will send alerts if severe weather is expected, as well as reminders on when the sun will rise and set.

The smartwatch passed 14 different MIL-STD-810G tests. It is built to withstand challenging environments and provide GPS route back, outdoor functions such as skiing mode, celestial data, and bad weather alerts to guide you in the wild. There are also some intuitive features to monitor your performance.

The Honor GS Pro in all three colors. / © Honor

The Honor Watch GS Pro has been named as the Outdoor Innovation Wearable Gold Award by IFA. The Honor Watch GS Pro will be available for pre-order on Honor Watch GS Pro UK, Honor Watch GS Pro France, Honor Watch GS Pro Germany, Honor Watch GS Pro Italy, and Honor Watch GS Pro Spain from 7th September at an MSRP of €249.99, and will be available in Charcoal Black, Marl White, and Camo Blue.

Specifications: Honor Watch GS Pro: Honor Watch GS Pro Display 1.39-inch AMOLED round screen

454 x 454 pixels at 326 PPI Weight Approx. 45.5g (without the strap) Water Resistance Up to 5 ATM Battery life Up to 25 days on a full single charge Up to 48 hours when GPS is enabled Up to 100 when outdoor workout mode is enabled Price: €249.99

Honor Watch ES

The Honor Watch ES is catered more towards the fashion-conscious smartwatch wearer who aspires to lead a healthier life. This one is much more 'Apple Watchy', without the premium price tag. Weighing a mere 21g, the Watch ES should feel lightweight and comfortable.

It comes with an upgraded 1.64-inch AMOLED rectangular display, 44 animated exercise moves, 95 workout modes, and a range of health and fitness tracking capabilities. The Watch ES has a SpO2 Monitor that allows users to track their blood oxygen saturation levels. There's also a 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, supported by Huawei TruSeen 4.0 with an advanced AI algorithm that alerts users if it detects an unusual heart rate during a workout.

The Watch ES is also equipped with a Sleep Monitor that monitors sleep time and quality with the Huawei TruSleep 2.0, while its Stress Monitor tracks users’ stress levels with Huawei TruRelax. A range of breathing exercises to help you relax and re-balance at stressful moments are also available. Honor has also included a Female Cycle Tracker to help female users to track and predict their menstrual cycle with notification alerts for things like your next menstrual cycle and fertile window.

The Honor Watch ES also comes in three different colors. / © Honor

The Honor Watch ES will be available for pre-order on Honor Watch ES UK, Honor Watch ES France, Honor Watch ES Germany, Honor Watch ES Italy, and Honor Watch ES Spain from 7th September at an MSRP of €99.99, and will be available in Meteorite Black, Coral Pink, and Icelandic White.

Specifications: Honor Watch ES: Honor Watch ES Display 1.64-inch AMOLED color screen

456 x 280 pixels Weight Approx. 21g (without the strap) Water Resistance Up to 5 ATM Battery life Up to 10 days battery life on a full single charge The watch can be fully charged in 100 minutes Fast charge is also available with 70% battery boost in 30 minutes Price: €99.99

"Honor has witnessed immense growth in the wearables sector, and it wants to remain laser-focused on reinventing its offerings to keep up with the ever-changing needs of consumers. Whether that is taking adventures to greater heights or helping users achieve fitness goals, our sophisticated and stylish smartwatches will deliver this promise to end-users. HONOR is committed to putting technology and innovation at the center of this pursuit of an active and healthy lifestyle," said George Zhao, President of Honor Global.