Honor Teases its First Flip Phone and Smart Ring for 2024!

During an interview about the Honor Magic V2 and the Honor Magic 6 Pro at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Barcelona, Honor CEO George Zhao announced that the company's first foldable and smart ring would be presented this year. The names for the two devices will be Honor Flip and Honor Ring.

It is a little surprising how the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's name has established itself as the definition of a form factor. Just yesterday, we reported on the Nubia Flip presented at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, which also heralds ZTE's European comeback and, at USD 599, is likely to be the cheapest foldable on the market.

Today we are hearing from Honor that they are also planning another foldable. As CNBC found out in an interview with Honor CEO George Zhao at the MWC, the former Huawei subsidiary is also planning an Honor Flip.

And, as the name suggests, this will be a foldable with a clamshell design. In other words, a flip phone with a foldable display on the inside. However, Zhao announces that this is not a foldable smartphone in the distant future, but that we can expect it as early as this year (2024).

This year we are preparing for the launch of the flip phone-now that we are in the final stages internally, we are very optimistic about foldable devices in the future.

Honor Smart Ring to follow soon as well

The same applies to an until-now-rumored smart ring, which the CEO is already referring to as the "Honor Ring". Although the inconspicuous fitness trackers on the finger have been around for a while, as our smart ring round-up shows an established market, it is Samsung that is making the smart ring widespread at the trade fair. The Samsung Galaxy Ring was presented to the public for the first time-albeit behind a glass showcase.

We already have such a solution ready internally and are now working on it so that our fans can buy the Honor Ring soon. The smart ring works together with AI-enabled apps so that habits and health data can be analyzed and professional suggestions can be made to the user, Zhao continued.

While the Honor CEO has committed to the release of the Honor Flip this year, the statement regarding the Honor Ring is still a little vague. But since Apple is already rumored to be working on an "iRing", the clock is already ticking for all other brands to steal the limelight.

What do you think of the fact that Honor now wants to get into the "Smart Ring" business? What price tag do you think the Honor Flip will come with? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.