Google has been busy revamping and adding features to the Play Store app . Recently, it previewed those additions which include new enhancements on how to personalize and customize the app store for a better experience. As announced by Google, it has narrowed down when users could expect those to hit their devices.

One of the highlights from the upcoming suite of Play Store features is Personalization in Play. Mainly, this whole new section lets users fine tune their Play Store preferences, such as selecting which categories of content they want the recommendations to be based on. But apart from filtering using interests, Personalization in Play also includes a way for users to better manage their data.

Play Store is giving users better privacy controls

In the newsletter sent by Google, it explains that “these enhanced controls you can ensure that you have a better Play experience that is personalized to you,” while also highlighting preservation of privacy. This brings flexibility and freedom to users, which was a one-sided approach before, with Google mostly controlling how your Play data is used.

The company added that users can access these controls by going to the “Your Play content” inside the new Personalization in Play section in Google Play Store. From there, you can individually select which app and its data to be excluded from personalization.

Google's Play Store gets personalization and customization controls / © Google, Edit by nextpit

Once you applied those iterations, a pop-up note will appear that reads the “app won't be used for personalization in Play.” Moreover, it is mentioned that changes made on this may take effect up to 24 hours.

Other new Play features: AI curated content, Multi-game

In addition to Personalization in Play, Google is also introducing AI generated reviews and information when viewing apps in Play. This is presented as app highlights and shows the different app features.

There are also AI curated spaces that are based in your interest rather than having only related apps shown. For instance, Google has launched a curated comics space in Japan where users can also see previews, relevant events and trailers, and editor picks, among others.

Specifically in the US, pinning Play Store collections on the home screen through widgets is now available, letting users access and browse different content without opening the app store.

Another improvement touted for Google Play Games on PC is multi-game support. This allows you to run two games side-by-side on a PC. Additionally, the update will also make it possible to start your game on a mobile or tablet then pause and continue it on your computer later.

Many of these new features will be shipped to devices via update to the Play Store app in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts of Google making the Play Store app as a richer all-in-one platform that not only serves apps? We want to hear your opinion and suggestions which other features you would like to be added on it.