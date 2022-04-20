Google Pixel Watch leaked with round display, heart rate sensor

After running in the rumor mill for several years, the Google Pixel Watch could (finally!) become official next month along with the Pixel 6a . A new leak shows an alleged render of the upcoming Google smartwatch boasting a head-turning design.

TL;DR

A new, official-looking render shows the design of the Pixel Watch.

Google's first Pixel smartwatch could come with a round and bezel-less display.

Google Store adds Watches category.

Last year, we've been served by a big Pixel Watch leak shared by fabled leaker, Jon Prosser. The marketing image leaked this week confirms the purported circular look of the Google Pixel Watch. In addition, the different colors for both the lower casing of the smartwatch and its straps were also a topic back then.

Google Pixel Smartwatch could feature round, bezel-less OLED display

Fast forward today, a new render of the Pixel Watch adds credibility to last year's claim of the smartwatch's design. The new image shared by 91mobiles suggests major details about the smartwatch of Google.

The familiar rounded face display that stretches all the way to the back is present together with a digital crown button at the ride side. Different health functions are also shown including the heart rate and step count common to pretty much all modern fitness trackers.

An alleged render of Google's Pixel Watch showing a circular display with heart rate and step monitoring sensors. / © Google via 91Mobiles

Like most premium smartwatches, the Pixel Watch could also feature an always-on OLED screen. There is also an indicator positioned at the bottom center of the screen with a yet unknown functionality. In terms of other specs, the Pixel Watch could be powered by a Samsung Exynos chipset, and it is expected to run on the latest Wear OS based on the previous rumors surrounding it.

Redesigned Google Store adds 'Watches' category

A design change on the Google Store website has also been spotted: a watches category has been added. Clicking on the tab brings you to the entire Fitbit wearable lineup being sold by Google. However, this could also mean that the redesign is meant for the upcoming products of the company including its first Pixel smartwatch.

All of these will be confirmed next month during the Google I/O Developer Conference where the budget Pixel 6a smartphone and Android 13 are also expected to be introduced.

Which features of the Pixel Watch are you looking forward to? Hit us in the comment section.