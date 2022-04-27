Perfectly round: first Google Pixel Watch hands-on is out

Google's Pixel Watch leaks are still pouring in despite the fact the we're still two weeks ahead of the 2022 Google I/O event . The most recent leak series started with an actual unit of the smartwatch being found in a restaurant over the weekend by a Redditor.

TL;DR

Several Real-life images and impressions of the Pixel Watch leaked.

Google's Pixel Watch could come in two different sizes.

Pixel Watch may debut in some countries for $300-$400 price range.

Google may use custom magnetic wrist bands on its Pixel Watch

Based on the live shots shared on Reddit, we can indeed expect a perfectly round and curved display that is measured to be 30mm in diameter while the thickness of the device is about 14mm. The bezel is hardly noticeable when the screen is off. If you look closely though, you will spot some pretty thick borders, which disappointed some of the fans who expect a bezel-less design from Google.

Actual design of the upcoming Google's Pixel Watch smartwatch / © Reddit; u/tagtech414

The images also confirm that the unannounced Pixel Watch will feature a custom strap that uses magnets similar to the Apple Watch Series 7. In terms of measurement, the band shown in the image is said to be 20mm in size and is made of a soft silicone material. Once attached, the connection between the strap and watch feels "extremely secure" according to the user who shared the live shots.

Pixel Watch put side-by-side with the Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. / © Reddit; u/tagtech414

Pixel Watch is much lighter than the Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series

In addition, the user claims that the Pixel Watch is comfortable to wear even after long periods of time. That's plausible considering its pebble-like shape and the weight of the smartwatch being tipped at 36g — a quarter lighter compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Lastly, several sensors including a heart rate monitor are also spotted on the back of the watch – and they're suspiciously arranged like the sensors found in the Fitbit Charge 5.

Limited availability for the Pixel Watch

Another regular tipster is alleging that Google's Pixel smartwatch will have a limited release at launch while there will be two sizes and four watch band colors. He didn't mention the initial list of countries where the Pixel Wach will become available first. However, the pricing is stated to range between $300-$400 which puts the smartwatch in the premium category.

We can only confirm the different variants for the smartwatch once the Pixel Watch becomes official next month. However, which Pixel Watch features are you looking forward to seeing most? Let us know in the comment section.