Following Google's confirmation of a Pixel event next month , its devices slated to be unveiled are beginning to emerge. Besides the Pixel 9 range, it is also anticipated the Pixel Watch 3 will debut. It seems the smartwatch was recently spotted in the FCC, revealing a new key feature on the smartwatch .

Over the weekend, the alleged Pixel devices passed the State's regulatory agency (via Droid-life). While the listings didn't exactly detail what these devices are, the associated labels suggest they are Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 3 variants, which carry the model numbers GBDU9, GRY0E, GG3HH, and GGE4J.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (XL) connectivity

This was further confirmed upon closer inspection of the connectivity section of each smartwatch model, which includes a new connectivity standard for the entire line.

The Pixel Watch 3 features UWB (ultra-wideband) in addition to Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6, with the latter supporting the 5 GHz frequency. The two other models will come with 4G LTE cellular capabilities, which is in line with Google's current Pixel Watch offering.

The addition of UWB is surprising given the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 (review) lack the said wireless technology. This means the Pixel Watch 3 would be able to support precise tracking and real-time positioning when used with Google's Find My Device network.

At the same time, the use of UWB should bring a more secure and stable connection compared to a setup with only Bluetooth LE connectivity. This could also enable Google's exclusive Watch Unlock feature.

However, it should be noted that using UWB for tracking will also require a compatible handset, and that is something the recent Pixel smartphones like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a (review) already feature.

What are the other new features and changes in the Pixel Watch 3?

In addition to a better array of connectivity options, the unannounced Pixel smartwatch is rumored to bring a larger version dubbed as Pixel Watch 3 XL rather than carry a 'Pro' moniker. The Pixel Watch 3 option is said to feature a 1.45-inch AMOLED display in a 45 mm case size and a thicker depth of 13.89 mm.

It's also safe to assume the Pixel Watch 3 XL will sport a larger battery capacity than the standard Pixel Watch 3. However, it's still unclear if the latter will receive a battery increase compared to its predecessor.

Other details about the Pixel Watch 3 are still unknown, including whether it will bring an improved biometric sensor and a faster processor. Fortunately, Google's Made by Google event is just a month away from now, so we don't need to wait for too long to find out.

Likewise, what new features or changes would you like to see in the Pixel Watch 3?