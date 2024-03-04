Hot topics

Upsized Pixel Watch 3 May be Supercharged by a Bigger Battery

Google Pixel Watch 3 45 mm size
Jade Bryan
Unlike Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches that are offered in different sizes, Google's Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are only available in a single 41 mm size. Some users have found those dimensions to be too restrictive. Earlier this year, it was rumored that Google would introduce a bigger Pixel Watch 3 option. Now, a fresh rumor provides insight on how large this smartwatch is going to be.

How big is the new Pixel Watch 3?

According to unnamed sources cited by 9to5Google, the bigger Pixel Watch 3 will be available in a new 45 mm case size. The difference in this variant would be sizeable and noticeable compared to the existing 41 mm Pixel Watch 2 (review).

In addition, the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to feature the same rounded pebble form factor as previous Pixel Watch generations. Hence, the top and bottom faces of the Pixel Watch 3 should feature uniform measurements of 45 mm.

Google Pixel Watch 2
Google's Pixel Watch 2 retains the 1.2-inch OLED screen but gets a lighter aluminum build. / © nextpit

For comparison, the new sizes would actually make the Pixel Watch 3 comparable to Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 (review) which arrives in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes. However, the actual screen real estate on the two smartwatches should still vary and depend on the bezels and build. On such a note, Google may eventually reduce the bezels on the Pixel Watch 3 to take advantage of the larger footprint.

A bigger size indicates a larger battery capacity?

Apart from the enlarged display, the increased case size will possibly include a larger battery cell that would deliver improved battery life on the smartwatch. As for the Pixel Watch 2, it did come with a slightly better battery life than the original Pixel Watch, but its endurance is still notably shorter than other alternatives. Having improved better battery life on the Pixel Watch 3 would be a big enhancement.

Google's new Wear OS hybrid interface, which debuted on the OnePlus Watch 2 (review), is seen to boost the battery life of the Pixel Watch 3 as well. The hybrid interface leverages on the dual-chip setup that assigns less mundane tasks to the microcontroller unit while the main processor handles the heavy tasks. 

Based on Google's usual timetable, the Pixel Watch 3 should be announced alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro in October, which is several months away from now.

How would you change, or what would you add to the Pixel Watch 3 to make it a worthwhile upgrade from the older Pixel Watch? Share your answers with us in the comments.

Via: 9to5Google

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

