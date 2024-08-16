Although AI and the Pixel 9 partly overshadowed the Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch at the recent Made by Google event, several highlights about the next-generation smartwatch stood out. This includes a new life-saving feature known as Loss of Pulse Detection . However, it has been confirmed this breakthrough technology will be unavailable in the company’s largest market at launch.

Similar to existing vital tools in the Pixel Watch range such as fall detection and irregular heart rhythm notifications, Google’s new Loss of Pulse Detection aims to potentially save lives. It’s also a first in smartwatches, making the Pixel Watch 3 a pioneer.

How does Google's Loss of Pulse Detection feature work?

As Google described, the Loss of Pulse Detection feature utilizes bio sensors and AI-powered algorithms in the Pixel Watch 3 to detect pulse loss in users, primarily caused by the heart stopping. This instance can be attributed to cardiac arrest, an overdose, poisoning, or respiratory system failure, among other causes.

Once a loss of pulse is detected and confirmed by the various sensors and software, the user will receive a prompt to respond. If no action is taken, a countdown timer and alarm will be initiated. If the user doesn’t dismiss it, the Pixel Watch 3 will place a call to emergency responders. Simultaneously, details of the event, along with the patient’s information, will also be sent.

The sequence of how Loss of Pulse Detection operates in the Pixel Watch 3 during an emergency. / © Google

Loss of Pulse Detection needs to be set up before it can be used on the Pixel Watch 3. In addition, it requires your smartphone's default messaging app to be set to Google Messages. The feature will notify you if you ever change your default messaging app to something else.

While all these sound promising, the feature will launch in September but will only be available in select European countries. It will skip the USA. Google stated the reason for this delay in the US is this: the feature has not been cleared by the FDA yet. Google has not provided a timeline of when it will be ready.

With possible hardware changes or components required to enable the detection of a loss of pulse, Google mentioned the feature will only be supported by the Pixel Watch 3.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on Google’s new Loss of Pulse Detection feature in the Pixel Watch 3! Do you think this life-saving technology will make a significant impact? How do you feel about its initial availability being limited to select European countries? Let us know in the comments.