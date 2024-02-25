Hot topics

Google to Enable Apple Watch-Like Taptic Time Feature on Pixel Watch

With the Pixel Watch entering its second generation, Google is still relatively new to the smartwatch race. Despite this, the Pixel Watch line is already considered among the best smartwatches available, thanks to its advanced features and unique design. Google continues to enhance these devices with updates over time. Now, it has been spotted that the Pixel Watch 2 could soon receive an additional accessibility feature.

Google to add vibration-based time-telling to Pixel Watches

As seen in the screenshots shared by a Pixel Watch 2 (review) user on Reddit, there is now a new feature called “Vibration watch” inside the smartwatch's Vibration settings. This appears as a feature to enable telling time through haptic feedback similar to Apple's Watch smartwatches, as shown in our Apple Watch tips and tricks.

After enabling the feature, further tapping reveals that the Vibration Watch can be activated by tapping the screen with two fingers. A single tap announces the current hour, and a double tap announces the minutes

Furthermore, there are two modes available called Digits and Terse. Essentially, Digits will tell the current time in decimal format through a long and short vibrations that are equivalent to 10 and 1, respectively. For example, 1:30 PM is interpreted to be a short vibration if you tap your two fingers once and 3 long vibrations if you double tap.

Google's new Vibration watch feature on Pixel Watch 2
Google Pixel Watch 2's new Vibration watch feature can be found inside Settings > Vibration. But it is currently nonoperational and could be activated in the next software update. / © Reddit / Edit by nextpit

With Terse, time is still depicted by vibration, but it is now rounded to the nearest quarter-hour or every 15-minute. Meaning, each quarter will get a short vibration if you're checking the minutes by double tapping.

Apart from the two modes, users will be given to select the vibration speed that will be applied for either chosen mode. There are five speed options available, which they will vary from very slow to very fast.

Presently, it appears the new Vibration watch option is available on some Pixel Watch 2 units that run on the latest Wear OS build. However, the feature doesn't work regardless if you enabled it. It is likely that it will become operational in the next firmware or until when Google decides to enable it.

Do you have a Pixel Watch 2? Have you checked the vibration feature on your device? Please let us know in the comments.

Via: Android Police Source: Reddit

