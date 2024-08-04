One of the ways to improve your wellness is by investing in a smartwatch , which allows you to monitor your vitals and gives you insights and guides. If you're on Android user, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is among the best options out there. Amazon now has the device down to a new record low at $269 after a massive reduction valued at $80 (23 percent).

The deal is applicable to the GPS variant which you can pick in three colorways, including gold/hazel, silver/blue, and silver/beige. And like with many smartwatches you replace the band on the Pixel Watch 2, adding customizations and style when you need.

Why buy the Google Pixel Watch 2

Google gave the Pixel Watch 2 (review) major upgrades over the original Pixel Watch. For instance, it features new biometric sensors that enable extensive tracking of metrics like stress and more accurate heart rate monitoring. There are also skin temperature sensing and heart rate variables readings as new basic tracking features added to ECG, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and more.

Besides the suite of health tracking features, you can find safety tools available here like fall detection integrated to emergency SOS. Introduced later was Safety Check, ensuring that you or your contact has reached the destination by bringing check-in along the way.

Google's Pixel Watch 2 gets new sensors enabling stress monitoring and managing. / © nextpit

The Pixel Watch 2 runs on a faster and more efficient processor, resulting in a more stable performance. Battery life is also stretched up compared to the predecessor, with the new rating lasting up to a day with always-on mode enabled. Charging the Pixel Watch 2's battery is slightly faster as well.

While there is little changes at the outside, the Pixel Watch 2 which is made of new aluminum chassis is one of those most comfortable smartwatches to wear, thanks to the pebble-like round form and lighter build. It don't dent on your wrist or feel hefty even when worn overnight. It also comes with a more robust glass and more responsive digital crown.

Do you think the Google Pixel Watch 2 is worth it for this price? Would you like to see more Android smartwatch deals? Hit us up in the comments.