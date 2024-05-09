Hot topics

Google Now Sells a Cheaper Pixel Tablet Sans the Dock

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Google Pixel Tablet Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Along with the Pixel 8a announcement, Google is also confirming that it will start selling the Pixel Tablet (review) without the Charging Speaker Dock, which was rumored last month. So if you're looking to snag the Android tablet before, the new option makes it a lot cheaper.

Google Pixel Tablet-only prices

In the press release, Google says the Pixel Tablet without its docking station costs $399 in the USA for the base model with 128 GB storage. The price is $100 lower compared to the existing bundle at $499.

That's even a steeper drop in other markets such as in Europe considering the Pixel Tablet with docking station set was priced at €679, although it has been regularly discounted lately at around €599. So presently, the Pixel Tablet-only retails for €499 in most countries in the region.

Similarly, the Pixel Tablet in the UK is said to cost £399, which is also a huge reduction from the launch price of the slab with the accessory included at £599.

Google Pixel Tablet
Google's Pixel Tablet gets a dedicated charging speaker dock that transforms the tablet into a smart display. / © nextpit

Google says that it will still offer the Pixel Tablet with the Charging Dock Speaker. Even so, it has the accessory individually listed, but the price for this is slightly higher compared to when you get the accessory bundled with the tablet.

At the same time, the company is running a trade-in program for the new Pixel Tablet through the Google Store where you can score up to $399 trade-in credits depending on the smartphone or tablet you're going to exchange. It adds the new Pixel Tablet option will be available on May 14.

What are you missing without the Charging Speaker Dock?

When paired with the Google Charging Speaker Dock, it taps into the speakers in the dock plus it also intelligently charges the tablet based on usage. More importantly, with the dock it enables a hub mode that turns the tablet into a smart display and adds extra features like Google Assistant reminders and notifications, controlling of other Google and smart home devices, and more.

Google is also releasing the AI feature Circle to Search later this month while it plans to release the Gemini app for the slab sometime in the summer.

Do you think that the dock-less Pixel Tablet is a better deal than before? Let us know your answers in the comments.

Source: Google Blog

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing