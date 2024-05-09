Along with the Pixel 8a announcement , Google is also confirming that it will start selling the Pixel Tablet (review) without the Charging Speaker Dock, which was rumored last month. So if you're looking to snag the Android tablet before, the new option makes it a lot cheaper.

Google Pixel Tablet-only prices

In the press release, Google says the Pixel Tablet without its docking station costs $399 in the USA for the base model with 128 GB storage. The price is $100 lower compared to the existing bundle at $499.

That's even a steeper drop in other markets such as in Europe considering the Pixel Tablet with docking station set was priced at €679, although it has been regularly discounted lately at around €599. So presently, the Pixel Tablet-only retails for €499 in most countries in the region.

Similarly, the Pixel Tablet in the UK is said to cost £399, which is also a huge reduction from the launch price of the slab with the accessory included at £599.

Google's Pixel Tablet gets a dedicated charging speaker dock that transforms the tablet into a smart display. / © nextpit

Google says that it will still offer the Pixel Tablet with the Charging Dock Speaker. Even so, it has the accessory individually listed, but the price for this is slightly higher compared to when you get the accessory bundled with the tablet.

At the same time, the company is running a trade-in program for the new Pixel Tablet through the Google Store where you can score up to $399 trade-in credits depending on the smartphone or tablet you're going to exchange. It adds the new Pixel Tablet option will be available on May 14.

What are you missing without the Charging Speaker Dock?

When paired with the Google Charging Speaker Dock, it taps into the speakers in the dock plus it also intelligently charges the tablet based on usage. More importantly, with the dock it enables a hub mode that turns the tablet into a smart display and adds extra features like Google Assistant reminders and notifications, controlling of other Google and smart home devices, and more.

Google is also releasing the AI feature Circle to Search later this month while it plans to release the Gemini app for the slab sometime in the summer.

Do you think that the dock-less Pixel Tablet is a better deal than before? Let us know your answers in the comments.