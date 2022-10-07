Google teases 'charging dock' that turns the Pixel Tablet into a smart display

Google continued to keep its first Pixel tablet partially under wrapped despite teasing it back in May. Only announced at the 'Made by Google' event are the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch . However, the search giant was generous enough to reveal the build and charging speaker dock of its Pixel Tablet.

Google further teases the Pixel Tablet at its Pixel 7 event.

The company confirmed a charging speaker dock for the tablet.

The Pixel Tablet is equipped with a Tensor G2 processor found on the Pixel 7.

Some rumors were already waving that the Pixel Tablet would come with a wireless charging dock that could transform it into a smart display like a Nest Hub Max, and now Google confirmed this during the event. The dock will also include a speaker that will tap Google Assistant for smart home commands when the tablet is docked. It's unstated if the dock would come optional or coupled with tablet out-of-the-box.

Google Pixel Tablet's design and processor

In addition to the dock, Google also revealed that the tablet follows the premium build of the Pixel 7 duo. Google says that the Pixel Tablet is made from recycled aluminum casing wrapped in nano ceramic finish. The tablet's corners are rounded along with modest bezels. It will be offered in black and white colorways.

Google Pixel Tablet will feature aluminum build and nano ceramic finish / © Google / Screenshot by: NextPit

As regards the display, Google haven't divulged the actual display size and type. But it is expected that pen input is supported. Adding to the setup is a single selfie camera and a main snapper at the back. Google's first Pixel slab is equipped with the company's custom Tensor G2 chipset, which is found on the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

When is Google launching the Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet's pricing is still undisclosed. But it's intended to be a premium tablet. Google could launch its first Pixel-branded slab early next year. Expecting it alongside the Pixel 7a that is scheduled in August 2023 would be a stretch given the device is already teased.

With Google positioning its upcoming tablet as a smart home display/speaker alternative, do you think other big names like Apple and Amazon could also introduce tablets with the same functionality? Our comment section is open, we're listening.