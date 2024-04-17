Hot topics

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Filing Hints At Battery Upgrade

NextPit Google Pixel Buds Pro Top View
The Pixel Buds Pro (review) is Google's first foray into the premium noise-canceling wireless earbuds category. Although there are many reasons to like the Pixel earbuds, they are considered far from perfect, especially when it comes to sound quality and battery life. Almost two years from their launch, a new leak about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 has surfaced, hinting at a battery life upgrade.

Bigger capacity = longer playback times

As discovered on South Korea's UL Demko certification body (via 91Mobiles), a charging case with the model number GH8TQ, widely believed to belong to the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro successor, has been passed by the agency. The listing also revealed that this charging case has a typical rated capacity of 650 mAh.

A separate filing seen from SafetyKorea's agency pictured the alleged actual battery cell of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which also lends weight to the bigger battery capacity.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case battery capacity
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2's charging case battery capacity was revealed in a certifcation. / © nextpit

As a comparison, the 2022 Pixel Buds Pro's charging case features a 620 mAh battery, making it a minimal increase. Despite the tiny difference, this might still translate to a few additional hours of playback time for the combined battery life of the earbuds.

What changes can we expect in the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2?

Apart from the charging case, it remains unknown if the Pixel Buds Pro 2 themselves will feature a longer battery life. Similarly, details about the specifications and features of the in-ear wireless earbuds remain scarce, although we can expect Google to give them improved sound quality and usability.

It would also not be a surprise if Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 will support some new standard that is compatible with the new Android Find My Device network, including UWB for precise location and offline tracking.

Concerning the launch and availability of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google may use the upcoming I/O on May 14 to officially reveal the headphones. With that, it would be aligned with the original Pixel Buds Pro's timing which was announced in the same conference back in 2022.

However, they may wait until this fall to announce the next-generation Pixel Buds Pro. The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to break cover sometime in October this year. The handset's lineup is said to include a standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and foldable Pixel Fold 2 that is internally dubbed as Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

How would you change the Pixel Buds Pro 2? Which features do you think should Google add? Share your answers with us in the comment section.

Source: 91Mobiles

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

