Google's Pixel devices are widely discounted at major retailers today. However, the most enticing offer is on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, now priced at $849 (down from $1,099). This makes the premium flagship even cheaper than the smaller Pixel 9 Pro, translating to a $250 discount or 23 percent off.

This deal brings the Pixel 9 Pro XL to its lowest price ever, matching its previous record from last month. All three color options are available: Porcelain, Hazel, and Obsidian.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Why Buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL?

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (review) is the most expensive and feature-packed device in Google's flagship smartphone lineup. Launched in August, it introduced significant upgrades across various areas, making it a highly recommended purchase.

For starters, its refreshed design gives it a more modern appearance. The corners are rounder, and the chassis features polished aluminum. Meanwhile, Google has made the signature camera visor on the back even more prominent.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL's 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate has also seen an upgrade. It’s now brighter than the Pixel 8 Pro's screen, reaching up to 3,000 nits, while still offering IP68 dust and water resistance.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL has a brighter Super Actua OLED display. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by Google’s custom Tensor G4 SoC. While it has fewer CPU cores than its predecessor, the new chip delivers faster performance and improved graphics. It’s also more power-efficient, helping extend the device’s battery life.

Additionally, the Tensor G4 boosts AI performance with more TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second). New AI-powered features like Pixel Studio and Pixel Screenshots debut exclusively on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

When it comes to photography, the Pixel 9 Pro XL excels at capturing photos and videos with preserved and accurate details, especially in daylight. While it initially struggled with low-light photography compared to the Pixel 8 Pro, Google has optimized performance through several software updates.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 9 Pro XL? Do you think it’s worth purchasing at this discounted price? Let us know in the comments!