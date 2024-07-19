Hot topics

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Revealed by Google Ahead of Launch

nextpit Google Pixel Fold Back
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

We already know Google will announce the Pixel 9 range next month but we've also seen the rising number of Pixel 9 leaks recently, showcasing the unannounced devices in their entirety even. Well, the company is responding to those leaks by dropping the first official images of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold ahead of launch.

Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold with heavy AI dependency confirmed

On Google's Pixel YouTube channel, the company published new teaser clips for the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The latter device is also confirmed to carry the Pixel 9 Pro Fold moniker as opposed to retaining the vanilla Fold name and referred to as the 2nd gen Pixel Fold (review).

In the video clips, generative AI was depicted as the tip of the spear on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is not a big surprise. In particular, each video began with a written prompt provided to Gemini to create a letter, which is kind of smart and funny through the clever use of puns. Before we were able to view the generated letter, either device rotated, revealing the “Oh hi, AI” line on the screen and subsequently, their back.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro, it is seen to feature a revamped and thicker camera module, dropping the edge-to-edge visor from the Pixel 8 Pro (review). Its overall profile appears to be flatter with rounder corners and a more polished frame. There is a trio of cameras sitting on the island alongside the LED flash and thermometer on the right.

We also got to peek at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's updated front which is noticeably taller with rounder curves. The inner screen of the foldable has thinner bezels. Plus, it doesn't show any punch-hole selfie camera which could suggest the sensor will be placed within the bezel.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google reveals the Pixel 9 Pro Fold design in a new teaser. / © Google

Meanwhile, its sides sport flatter frames and the hinge seems to have a different form factor from the Pixel Fold. The rear camera module has been completely redesigned into a squarish island. There are also two elliptical camera lens cutouts as opposed to the predecessor's module with a single elliptical and round cutout.

Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were depicted in porcelain color in the videos. It's unknown what other finishes will be offered at launch.

A report this week also detailed the camera specifications of the Pixel 9 series, with the lineup receiving substantial sensor changes. All models should also be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset.

Do you like the design changes on Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold? We want to hear your thoughts.

Source: Made by Google

