Google Pixel 9's Images Show Off a Triple Camera and Thermometer

Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Leaks about Google's upcoming flagship smartphones continue to spill over. Following the Pixel 9 Pro renders surfacing yesterday, it's now the turn of the smaller Pixel 9 with its fresh computer-generated images confirming an added zoom camera, temperature sensor, and a new design similar to the Pro model.

Google Pixel 9 adds a telephoto camera and temperature sensor

Notable leaker OnLeaks has collaborated with outlet 91Mobiles for coming up with the third-party renders of the Pixel 9. The outright and most significant changes to the device's design show an overhauled rear panel, which has the cameras sitting on an elliptical island and ditches the extended camera visor.

And according to the publication, the Pixel 9's cameras will add a periscope camera in addition to the main and ultrawide. Details about the new snapper are scarce, but if the tide is on our side, it should carry a 5x zoom as this year's Pixel 8 Pro (review). Although it's possible that Google will enlist a muted telephoto snapper and reserve the more capable camera to the Pixel 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 9's unofficial renders
Google Pixel 9's render shows a redesigned camera island and flat frame. / © OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Interestingly, the images do depict the Google Pixel 9 boasts a new sensor below the LED flash. This is presumed as a thermometer similar to what's debuted on the Pixel 8 Pro which measures the temperature of objects or fluid based on the radiation level these materials or compound emit from their surface.

Google Pixel 9's flatter frame

As with the other design sections, the Pixel 9 sports a flat frame while the front appears to be leveled as well. If this design materializes, it will put Google in the ranks of Samsung that has started adopting flat frames on their devices, such as with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ (review).

Google Pixel 9's unofficial image
Google Pixel 9's gain a new telephoto camera and a temperature sensor / © OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Furthermore, the dimensions of the device are listed at 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm or slightly taller and wider than the predecessor but a few hairlines thinner. The difference could be resulted from a different display aspect ratio. It is said the display is measured at 6.1-inch wide, which is a midge smaller than the Pixel 8's 6.2-inch display (review).

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro in October of this year, so, there are chances that these renders would differ from the final designs.

What do you think of the Pixel 9's design? Do you prefer the flat frame and squared-off corners over the Pixel 8's rounded form? We look forward to hearing your opinion in the comments.

Source: 91Mobiles

