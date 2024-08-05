Hot topics

Google's Pixel 8a Falls to a New Best Price After a Huge $100 Cut

If you've been waiting for a great deal before picking up Google's latest mid-range Pixel 8a, now may be your time to finally plunge in. The handset has dropped to $399, which is the new best-recorded price. This saves you $100 (20 percent) off the usual listing that applies to the base model in black, blue, or porcelain.

The 256 GB configuration is also covered by the sale, slashing the $559 price by $100 and bringing it down to $459, with black as the only color option with this amount of savings.

Why Google's Pixel 8a is a popular camera phone

The Google Pixel 8a (review) is not only a fantastic option for those looking for a smartphone with flagship specs without spending a grand or so, but it's also a reliable camera phone. It features a rear dual camera that is spearheaded by a new 64 MP sensor paired with a 13 MP ultrawide. The handset takes great photos with pleasing details and accurate colors as well videos up to 4K resolution. Plus, it performs solidly during night scenarios.

The Pixel 8a is powered by Google's custom Tensor G3 chipset, which is the same that is fitted in the premium Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review). While the chip doesn't top the flagship SoC chart, it is still considerably powerful. The battery capacity measures 4492 mAh, and with the efficient silicon, you get more than a day of running time.

Google Pixel 8a viewed from the front showing the default home screen
The Pixel 8a, featuring a brighter OLED display, may be the true "Fan Edition" with its reasonable compromises for the price category. / © nextpit

At the front is a 6.1-inch OLED display that has been improved from the predecessor. This is brighter, peaking at 2,000 nits, and runs on 120 Hz refresh rate. The handset itself is IP67 dust and water-resistant as well.

Beyond the hardware, the optimized Android OS also helps deliver a smoother experience. Moreover, the Pixel 8a boasts several Pixel-exclusive AI features such as Magic Editor and Audio Eraser that are enjoyed on the pricier standard models. Google is also giving an extended software policy for the Pixel 8a, with 7 years of updates.

Do you think the Pixel 8a is now worth it for this price? Let us know in the comment section.

