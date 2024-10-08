Hot topics

Google's Pixel 8a Plunges to a New Low on Prime Day (Save $120)

If you've been waiting for a good deal on a Google Pixel smartphone that can handle the basics, it's worth considering the Pixel 8a this Prime Day. The mid-range smartphone has fallen to a new record-low of $379. That's a 24 percent reduction off the usual of $499 and the biggest yet.

To spice up, the exclusive Prime members deal applies to all colors of the Pixel 8a in 128 GB configuration. If you prefer the 256 GB option, the black will run you $436, down 22 percent from $559.

Why the Google Pixel 8a is a recommended purchase

The Pixel 8a (review) was made official in May this year, so, it's relatively fresh for its status. As with the changes it brought, it features a brighter and faster 6.1-inch display. The panel now peaks at 2,000 nits and refreshes at 120 Hz compared to 90 Hz in the Pixel 7a. Additionally, it has a refreshed form with more rounded corners, giving a better feel to hands.

There are also meaningful upgrades inside, such as a new Tensor G3 chipset that offers a solid performance jump from the Tensor G2. The chip is also more efficient, and combined with a larger battery capacity, the Pixel 8a delivers a longer battery life. Charging ratings are modest with 18 watts wired and a nice 7.5 watts wireless charging support.

Google Pixel 8a camera up close
The Pixel 8a has the same excellent camera setup as the Pixel 7a. / © nextpit

While the main camera module is retained with a 64 MP primary and 13 MP ultrawide, Google gave it enhancements on the software front. There are AI-powered features and better camera algorithms resulting in impressive imaging qualities with more accurate colors and detail preservation in photos.

Similar to the flagship Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (review), it also gets up to 7 years of full Android OS upgrades and security patches. That's the longest support among Android manufacturers.

Are you upgrading to the Google Pixel 8a? Do you think it is worth it for its current price? Let us know in the comments.

