The Pixel 8a continues to leak widely ahead of Google's I/O developers conference next week. While it was believed the mid-range Android phone is breaking cover on the same event, a new rumor suggests that it will be announced sooner than expected.

Google Pixel 8a launch date and availability

Based in the information obtained by French outlet Deal Labs, Google is planning to make the Pixel 8a official on May 7, which would be a week earlier from the supposed conference. It added that pre-orders could follow immediately with the actual sale of the device to happen on May 14.

If to materialize, it could signal a shift in Google's strategy that has been placed in recent years. For reference, the Pixel 7a (review) was announced and released on the same day as last year's developers conference.

Google Pixel 8a global prices

Along with the speculated launch date of the Pixel 8a, the same source is reiterating the increased pricing for the handset in Europe. Accordingly, the Pixel 8a in its base variant with 128 GB storage will retail for €549 (~$590) while the 256 GB option in black colorway will cost a €609 (~$654) a pop. Keep in mind that prices in other countries are likely to vary.

In a separate report, SmartPrix details that the Pixel 8a won't get pricier in the USA. It is said the mid-ranger will be priced starting for $499 in the USA, which is unchanged from the Pixel 7a. Additionally, the new variant with 256 GB storage configuration is said to cost $559.

Google's Pixel 8a could be launched in new Mint green and Blue Bay colors in addition to black and silver. / © Android Headlines

As for specs and features, leaks indicate the Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch OLED display as its predecessor, but the refresh rate is cranked up to 120 Hz for smoother animation. And as evident in official-looking renders, it shares a rounder form with a revamped camera visor as the Pixel 8 (review).

Internally, the device is fitted with a custom Tensor G3 chipset paired with 8 GB RAM. The battery is said to be slightly larger at 4500 mAh while charging ratings are retained at 18 watts wired and 7.5 watts wireless. Furthermore, the mid-range camera phone is tipped to carry the same cameras from last year, which is headlined by a 64 MP primary.

Do you think Google will unveil the Pixel 8a next week? Are you intending to purchase the device? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments.