All Google Pixel 8a Colorways are $100 Off Today

Google has now big savings on its Pixel 8a, which is 20 percent off for the base model with 128 GB storage from Best Buy or Amazon. This matches the best price we've seen and is still a rare discount since the handset was introduced a few months ago.

The deal covers all color variants of the unlocked Pixel 8a: black, green, blue, and porcelain. Unfortunately, the 256 GB model is regularly listed at $559, disappointing those who are looking for more storage space. Nonetheless, you can bundle a Google One Premium subscription for even bigger cloud storage, though at an extra monthly cost.

Why the Google Pixel 8a is a recommended mid-range to premium Android phone

Google's Pixel 8a (review) is geared towards those who want flagship performance and cameras without paying a premium on the standard Pixel 8 or Pixel 9 model. It features an improved 6.1-inch OLED display with full HD+ resolution, which now refreshes up to 120 Hz, producing a smoother output when you're regularly scrolling the web or gaming. More than the refresh rate, the panel is bright and has great colorimetry.

The Pixel 8a is a great compact phone, in fact, it's one of the very few handy smartphones out there. It has an aluminum build with rounder corners and a curvier frame for a better grip. Plus, it can withstand the usual water splashes and dips, thanks to the IP67 dust and water resistance.

Google Pixel 8a viewed from the front showing the default home screen
The Pixel 8a may be the true "Fan Edition" with its reasonable compromises for the price category.

The handset is powered by a powerful Tensor G3 SoC, which has a flagship processing and graphics performance. This means the Pixel 8a manages multitasking or running graphics-intensive apps and games without stuttering.

Like with the pricier Pixel 8, the Pixel 8a is a reliable camera phone with impressive shooting capabilities. It captures photos with accurate colors and well-preserved details even in most low-light scenarios. Powered with AI, it features tools like Audio Magic Eraser and Magic Editor.

Which Pixel 8a features are you looking forward to try? Let us know in the comments.

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
