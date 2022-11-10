Google may offer a flagship-level processor with Pixel 8 (Pro) after all

The Tensor G2 powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro . While the chip comes with a decent setup, the processor built on it is notably lagging in performance compared to the current offerings from Qualcomm and MediaTek. Google may try to alleviate that issue with next year's Pixel 8 (Pro) by offering a flagship-level processor.

TL;DR

Two unknown Pixel devices were leaked.

The devices may end up as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Both are said to be powered by Tensor G3 based on Samsung's Exynos 2300 chip.

Reliable German outlet WinFuture has leaked two unknown Pixel devices with codenames "Shiba" and "Husky". They didn't confirm if the duo is indeed the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, respectively. But they indicated that these Pixel devices will be powered by a chip that goes by the "Zuma" codename and 12 GB of RAM for both.

Furthermore, the unannounced Exynos 2300 by Samsung may end up as the starting point for the Tensor G3 given the present partnership it has made with the search giant since the first-gen Tensor. Likewise, Google is expected to keep some in-house tuning such as AI capabilities and machine learning.

Samsung Exynos 2300 is happening after all

The mention of the Exynos 2300 may also surprise some pundits because it is speculated that Samsung is going all-in with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the Galaxy S23 series. This adds to the possibility that the South Korean firm is not totally abandoning its custom flagship SoC.

Regarding the hardware details, the "Shiba" has a lower display resolution of 2268x1080 pixels. The other handset, "Husky", has a higher resolution of 2822x1344 pixels, which means that this will be the bigger variant. It is also noticeable that both displays are slightly shorter compared to the vanilla and pro Pixel 7 models.

The Pixel 8 (Pro) will not be ready sometime at the end of 2023, thus, more exciting information surrounding the lineup could emerge along the way. What Pixel features do you look forward to most? Let us hear your thoughts.