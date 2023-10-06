Google to Provide Pixel 8 Users with Repair Parts Until 2030

More than the new hardware, Google touts that its new Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review) are the first smartphones to get 7 years of software support. However, what is the point of the extended updates if your device suddenly breaks down in the later part? Well, Google says that they're also matching the software strategy with the same 7 years of hardware assistance.

This is confirmed in the same blog post about the new software policy the Internet search giant is offering with its Pixel 8 line–read here why it's a game changer. While the software pledge is something that Google has yet to deliver, this is likely to be adopted by its future Pixel devices as well as by other brands (we're looking at you Samsung and Apple).

As for the matching hardware initiative, it means Google will make the replacement and repair parts available for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users throughout the period, and that is until 2030 when the 7-year of software support is supposed to end. This is notably longer than Fairphone is offering with the Fairphone 5 (review) at 5 years of parts via warranty.

Google's DIY repair kit for Pixel phones partnered with iFixit. / © iFixit

Google didn't specify how the program would run though. But it is possible they could continue partnering with service companies like iFixit in addition to the fact that users can still source out parts from third parties.

Currently, both Google and iFixit are running a self-service repair program that supports Pixel devices with spare components and guides. It even includes the dated Pixel 2 smartphone launched in 2019 and up to the most recent models like the Pixel 7a (review), this is even without the same extended software updates as the Pixel 8.

Although this is a promising sustainable and environmental-friendly solution for Google's Pixel smartphones, it's a different case for the company's Pixel Watch, which still has no definite repair options for damaged screens, leaving users in limbo.

What do you think of the new 7-year hardware and software support with the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro? Would you like this policy to be common with other manufacturers as well? We'd like to hear your opinion.