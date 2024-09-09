Hot topics

Although Google's Pixel 9 is already here, some may be waiting for an opportunity to get an even bigger discount on last year's Pixel 8. Particularly, the previous flagship is now cheaper than we've ever seen before as it has dropped to a new best price of $624 on Amazon.

The deal saves you 38 percent ($375) off the the original price of the Pixel 8 Pro at $999. This applies to the black and porcelain finishes of the device in the unlocked base configuration with 128 GB storage.

Why the Google Pixel 8 Pro is still worth it

The Google Pixel 8 Pro (review) hit the scene in October last year, which has not been a year from now. It arrived with big upgrades in the hardware department, particularly with a brighter 6.7-inch AMOLED display, peaking at 2,000 nits. While its design is largely unchanged from its predecessor, it has a stronger Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panel on both front and back panels.

At the back, Google gave it an upgraded 48 MP ultrawide sensor, and combined with the 50 MP main and 48 MP telephoto, the Pixel 8 Pro makes an even more versatile camera phone. The device takes incredible photos and videos that preserve accurate colors and sharp details. Even better, night shooting capability has topped the chart.

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google's Pixel 8 Pro features a new AMOLED display that outputs 2400 nits peak brightness. / © nextpit

There are also enhancements in the image processing through the Tensor G3 chipset, which also enables AI-powered features like Video Boost and Audio Eraser. The flagship chip itself brings a longer battery life and offers close performance even to the Tensor G4 SoC that succeeds it.

At this price, the Pixel 8 Pro might be a better deal than getting the Pixel 9 at $800 because you're getting an extra camera at the back, a wider display, and a bigger display.

What are your thoughts about the Google Pixel 8 Pro? Do you think it is a worthy purchase? Share your opinion in the comments.

