Google could equip the Pixel 8 (Pro) with a phenomenal camera

Google has been using the same 50MP GN1 sensor both on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 . Despite the advantages, the component is already aging when compared to the other flagship snappers. But based on a new leak, Google could eventually replace this with a next gen sensor on the Pixel 8 (Pro) while enabling huge improvements in image quality.

The clues were found in the source code of Google's Camera Go app by prominent leaker Kuba Wojciechowski. It says that the search giant is testing a staggered HDR mode within the upcoming version of the app. Accordingly, only Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 currently uses such technology, narrowing down Google's option to this sensor.

Pixel 8 and Pixel Tablet Pro's new 50MP camera

In addition, the reference confirms of two Google devices called Husky and Shiba, which are likely the upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, will support this mode. The code also mentions a Pixel Tangor Pro device which is believed to be the pro version of the Pixel Tablet. The slab is said to share this capability with Pixel 8.

Staggered HDR allows the camera phones to take three images with each having a different exposure level. On paper, the resulting image should get better dynamic range and higher contrast over standard shots.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 50MP ISOCELL GN2 camera / © NextPit

Beyond the hardware, Google could utilize its custom software optimizations to enhance images. For reference, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is equipped with a GN2, which is seen in our review to output well-exposed and sharp shots. However, we'll need to wait a little longer before seeing the actual effects on a Pixel phone.

What are your thoughts on this camera feature? Do you think it will drastically enhance the shooting capabilities of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro? Hit us up in the comment section.