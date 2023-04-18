Better Specs on the Google Pixel 7a Could Result to a Price Hike

Google is set to announce the Pixel 7a at I/O 2023 that will kick off on May 10. While the mid-range Android device is expected to arrive with notable improvements such as a faster display and a new main camera, the price of the Pixel 7a could see a hike according to the latest report.

The Google Pixel 6a was launched with a $449 price tag last year, which is also a median for most mid-range smartphones in the market. But as cited by 9to5Google's retail source, the Pixel 7a will command a higher retail cost of $499 or a $50 increase over its predecessor.

Better specs, higher price tag?

The reason behind for the new pricing strategy could primarily due to the upgraded Pixel 7a hardware. Aside from the fact that it shares a flagship Tensor G2 chipset with the Pixel 7 duo (review), it is also said to sport a 90Hz display and a new 64MP main wide camera. A slightly bigger battery and the inclusion of a wireless charging are on the cards as well.

Google Pixel 7a colors include a new light blue shade / © MySmartPrice

However, at this rate, the Google Pixel 7a will be pricier than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A54 which debuted at $449. And compared to the flagship Pixel 7 retailing at $599, the price gap is reduced down to $100.

Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold release date

Apart from the pricing, the release date of the Pixel 7a is apparently revealed too. The same outlet suggests Google is opening pre-orders of the Pixel 7a on the same day it is launched while actual shipping and retail store availability is planned to start on May 11.

In a separate report, notable leaker Jon Prosser is forecasting that Google's Pixel Fold will also be announced alongside the mid-ranger. Pre-orders for the premium foldable are said to commence right after the event, although it will be only available in June.

What are your thoughts on the alleged new price of the Pixel 7a? Would you consider that Google is asking too much? Let us know.