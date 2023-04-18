Better Specs on the Google Pixel 7a Could Result to a Price Hike

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
nextpit google pixel 7 camera closeup
© NextPit

Google is set to announce the Pixel 7a at I/O 2023 that will kick off on May 10. While the mid-range Android device is expected to arrive with notable improvements such as a faster display and a new main camera, the price of the Pixel 7a could see a hike according to the latest report. 

The Google Pixel 6a was launched with a $449 price tag last year, which is also a median for most mid-range smartphones in the market. But as cited by 9to5Google's retail source, the Pixel 7a will command a higher retail cost of $499 or a $50 increase over its predecessor.

Better specs, higher price tag?

The reason behind for the new pricing strategy could primarily due to the upgraded Pixel 7a hardware. Aside from the fact that it shares a flagship Tensor G2 chipset with the Pixel 7 duo (review), it is also said to sport a 90Hz display and a new 64MP main wide camera. A slightly bigger battery and the inclusion of a wireless charging are on the cards as well.

Google Pixel 7a colors white, gray, light blue
Google Pixel 7a colors include a new light blue shade / © MySmartPrice

However, at this rate, the Google Pixel 7a will be pricier than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A54 which debuted at $449. And compared to the flagship Pixel 7 retailing at $599, the price gap is reduced down to $100.

Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold release date

Apart from the pricing, the release date of the Pixel 7a is apparently revealed too. The same outlet suggests Google is opening pre-orders of the Pixel 7a on the same day it is launched while actual shipping and retail store availability is planned to start on May 11.

In a separate report, notable leaker Jon Prosser is forecasting that Google's Pixel Fold will also be announced alongside the mid-ranger. Pre-orders for the premium foldable are said to commence right after the event, although it will be only available in June.

What are your thoughts on the alleged new price of the Pixel 7a? Would you consider that Google is asking too much? Let us know.

Source: 9to5Google, Twitter/u/JonProsser

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.