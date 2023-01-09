Tech & Community
NextPit

Best camera phone: Pixel 7 (Pro) is back with a rare $150 discount!

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Google Pixel 7 vs 7 Pro Comparison Camera
© NextPit

Google is bringing back a rare Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deal this new year. So, if you were too busy during the recent holiday and weren't able to buy one, this fresh offer is another big shot to save up to $150 on Amazon.

Both the standard and pro models of the flagship Google smartphone are discounted. The smaller Pixel 7 gets a $100 price reduction or the equivalent of 17 percent off, putting it at a crazy low of $499. Surprisingly, it is the same as what we've seen at Christmas last year.

Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro is also cheaper and now down to $749 from the $899 usual price. This translates to a bigger savings of $150 for all colors of the model.

Best Android camera phones

Thanks to the company's premium hardware setup combined with AI-based algorithms, Pixel devices are now synonymous with the best camera phones. The Pixel 7 duo arrives with a beefier chipset that enables drastic improvements to their shooting capabilities. On that note, the latest Google flagship makes a compelling choice if you're looking for a perfect snapper.

Beyond the camera specs, the Pixel 7 (Pro) also has a distinctive look and robust build. It sports a metal chassis paired with tough Gorilla Glass Victus both at the front and back. In addition, the IP68 rating ensures protection for up to 1.5 meters of water depth or even splashes from heavy rains.

Google Pixel 7 Pro
The glossy metal in the camera module is integrated right into the chassis of the Pixel 7 Pro and is a fingerprint magnet. / © NextPit

More than hardware, Google guarantees up to five years of software updates and three major Android upgrades, which are longer compared to most Android manufactures. At the same time, the Pixel phones have the advantage of having exclusive features arriving through the Pixel Drops updates.

We're unsure if and when the offer will last. It is recommended to act fast as the deal might disappear anytime soon. Accordingly, we want to know if you love to see smartphone sales with huge cost discounts like this. 

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing