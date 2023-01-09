Best camera phone: Pixel 7 (Pro) is back with a rare $150 discount!

Google is bringing back a rare Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro deal this new year. So, if you were too busy during the recent holiday and weren't able to buy one, this fresh offer is another big shot to save up to $150 on Amazon.

Both the standard and pro models of the flagship Google smartphone are discounted. The smaller Pixel 7 gets a $100 price reduction or the equivalent of 17 percent off, putting it at a crazy low of $499. Surprisingly, it is the same as what we've seen at Christmas last year.

Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro is also cheaper and now down to $749 from the $899 usual price. This translates to a bigger savings of $150 for all colors of the model.

Thanks to the company's premium hardware setup combined with AI-based algorithms, Pixel devices are now synonymous with the best camera phones. The Pixel 7 duo arrives with a beefier chipset that enables drastic improvements to their shooting capabilities. On that note, the latest Google flagship makes a compelling choice if you're looking for a perfect snapper.

Beyond the camera specs, the Pixel 7 (Pro) also has a distinctive look and robust build. It sports a metal chassis paired with tough Gorilla Glass Victus both at the front and back. In addition, the IP68 rating ensures protection for up to 1.5 meters of water depth or even splashes from heavy rains.

The glossy metal in the camera module is integrated right into the chassis of the Pixel 7 Pro and is a fingerprint magnet. / © NextPit

More than hardware, Google guarantees up to five years of software updates and three major Android upgrades, which are longer compared to most Android manufactures. At the same time, the Pixel phones have the advantage of having exclusive features arriving through the Pixel Drops updates.

We're unsure if and when the offer will last. It is recommended to act fast as the deal might disappear anytime soon. Accordingly, we want to know if you love to see smartphone sales with huge cost discounts like this.