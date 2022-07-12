Take a bite out of your taxes! The Stormy Black Google Pixel 6 is 22% off

For Amazon Prime Day, the Google Pixel 6 is available for a whopping $135.90 cheaper today! Let's not waste any time so we can explain where and how you can pick up the smartphone for this great price!

TL;DR

The recommended retail price for the Google Pixel 6 is $628.

At Amazon the smartphone is available for $493 as part of a Prime Day Exclusive!

This offer is valid for the 128 GB variant and comes with a Google Pixel 6 Case.

The Prime Day(s) are literally slaying us with good deals, and one of the first strong offers concerns the Google Pixel 6, which is available today with a whopping 22% discount. This means that you can buy the smartphone for $493 today.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 6

This super discount is part of Amazon Prime Day, which officially started today, July 12, and runs until tomorrow, July 13. For more deals like this, click in the link below:

Why is this Amazon Prime Exclusive offer for the Google Pixel 6 worth it?

The question is a joke, isn't it? Take a look at our Google Pixel 6 review, or for that matter, take a look at what we think are the best camera smartphones of the year. As usual with the Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 once again impresses with a very strong camera and also comes with Google's own Tensor SoC for the first time.

The smartphone has only been on sale for a short time, so we think it's an unbeatable offer when you can pick it up for less than $500. but bear in mind that not all colors can be delivered, so you would have to choose the Stormy Black variant.

So let's not waste any more time so that you can order this beautiful Pixel 6 as soon as possible!