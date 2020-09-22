Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G: the final secret is out

Fans of pure Android will have to wait a few days, then Google will lift the curtain and introduce the new Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. It won't be exciting - a German retailer has revealed the final secrets of the new Pixel smartphones, uncluding the prices.

On September 30th, Google invites you to a virtual presentation of its new Pixel members. In a tweet, Mountain View invited everyone to a Made by Google event at 18:00 UK time and requested that the popcorn be made available. Do fans of Pixel smartphones really need it?

The price of the new Google Pixel smartphones are known

The German online shop Computeruniverse already lists the new versions of the Pixels on its website. Leaker youngster Nils Ahrensmeier published the data sheets on Twitter. There are still no photos of the new Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G on the Computeruniverse shop website. But some data, including prices, for the German market are now known.

Accordingly, we expect the Google Pixel 5 in the colors green and black with 128 GB of internal storage at a price of €629. The Google Pixel 4a 5G will also be available with 128 GB of storage and will be offered on the website in white and black at a price of €499. According to speculation, the new Pixel smartphones will go on sale on October 15.

Google Pixel 4a 5G: technical specifications

3,800 mAh battery

Dual camera with a wide-angle lens

12.2 MP rear, 8 MP selfie camera

Snapdragon 765G

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of storage

60 Hz refresh rate

Plastic back with a fingerprint sensor

3.5mm headphone jack

6-2-inch display

Price: €499

Probably technical specs of the Google Pixel 5

4,000 mAh battery

Dual camera with a wide-angle lens

12.2 MP rear, 8 MP selfie camera

Snapdragon 765G

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of storage

90 Hz refresh rate

Plastic back with a fingerprint sensor

6-inch display

Price: €629

Google Pixel 5 und 4a: all the leaks so far

Caschy's blog now reported that internal listings of the two devices have already shown up at Vodafone Germany. These listings include an expected date.

According to this information, the "Google Pixel 5 Black" and "Google Pixel 4a 5G Black" should already be available on September 25th, 2020. However, further details, like internal storage, are still missing.

Such information from Vodafone is said to have been "very accurate" before for the Pixel 3. With Pixel 4a, however, things looked different, which is why the information should be treated with caution – not least because of the ongoing Corona crisis.

This is what the backs of Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are supposed to look like. / © Reddit

Pixel 5: alleged prices leaked

The same applies to the alleged prices that have been quoted in the past hours. TechnikNews claims to have found out that the Google Pixel 5 will start at a price of €629 including the currently valid value-added tax of 16 percent.

The price of the Pixel 4a 5G is already known and will be 499 US Dollars according to Google. As a reminder: the Pixel 4 cost €749/$799 last year. For the Pixel 4 XL, at least €899/$899 were due.

The most recent leaks also gave some details about the technical specifications. For example, a battery with a 4,000 mAh is to be used in Pixel 5. The processor is apparently based on Qualcomm's middle class and the Snapdragon 765G, which is supposed to be paired with 6 GB RAM, is used. The display should support a maximum of 90 Hz. A traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack is not supposed to be available for the Pixel 5, in contrast to the Pixel 4a 5G.