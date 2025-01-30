Hot topics

Make Your Selfies Look Right: Flip Them in Google Photos

Galaxy S24 FE with Google Photos editor
© nextpit
Many enjoy taking selfies, but most don't realize that front-camera images are mirrored, showing the screen's view instead of the true perspective. While some brands correct this automatically, older Android devices require manual editing. Now, Google has added a tool to flip photos instantly. Here’s how to use the new editor to 'unflip' images.

Why Your Selfies Are Flipped

Most Android smartphones, third-party camera apps, and social media platforms use a mirrored or flipped view when capturing images with the front camera. While this provides a more familiar and natural-looking perspective—since it matches what you see on the screen—it can also result in backward text and reversed objects.

If you prefer your selfie images or videos to appear as they actually are, you’ll need to edit them before sharing.

Brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google automatically flip front-camera photos and videos to correct the orientation. However, they also provide an option in the settings to disable this feature, allowing users to retain the mirrored view if they prefer.

How to 'Unflip' Images in Google Photos for Android

With the latest Google Photos version, Google is making it easier to edit mirrored selfies with a built-in flip tool. Here’s how to use it:

  1. Open Google Photos.
  2. Select the selfie or image you want to edit.
  3. Tap the Edit button.
    1. Tap the image to open the menu if it doesn't appear.
  4. Choose Crop from the bottom menu.
  5. Tap the flip icon.
  6. Tap Save copy to save the flipped image.
A person taking a selfie in a cable car with mountains in the background and an 'Edit' button highlighted.
Select the selfie image you want to edit in Google Photos. © nextpit
A person taking a selfie with a mountain view in the background, editing options displayed on a phone screen.
From the Edit tools, select the Crop button. © nextpit
A person taking a selfie in front of a mountain view, with editing options displayed on a smartphone screen.
Tap on the flip button to unflip the mirrored image. © nextpit
A person taking a selfie with mountains in the background, editing photo on Google Photos.
Tap Save copy to save the image. © nextpit

Your edited image will be saved alongside the original in your gallery. If you ever want to revert the edit, simply open the image in Google Photos and manually flip it back.

Currently, the flip feature is available only in Google Photos for Android. There’s no word yet on when it will roll out to iOS. However, iPhone users can enable the Mirror Front Camera setting by navigating to Settings > Camera and toggling it on.

Does your smartphone automatically flip selfies, or do you prefer the mirrored view? Let us know in the comments!

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
