Many enjoy taking selfies, but most don't realize that front-camera images are mirrored, showing the screen's view instead of the true perspective. While some brands correct this automatically, older Android devices require manual editing. Now, Google has added a tool to flip photos instantly. Here’s how to use the new editor to 'unflip' images.

Why Your Selfies Are Flipped

Most Android smartphones, third-party camera apps, and social media platforms use a mirrored or flipped view when capturing images with the front camera. While this provides a more familiar and natural-looking perspective—since it matches what you see on the screen—it can also result in backward text and reversed objects.

If you prefer your selfie images or videos to appear as they actually are, you’ll need to edit them before sharing.

Brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google automatically flip front-camera photos and videos to correct the orientation. However, they also provide an option in the settings to disable this feature, allowing users to retain the mirrored view if they prefer.

How to 'Unflip' Images in Google Photos for Android

With the latest Google Photos version, Google is making it easier to edit mirrored selfies with a built-in flip tool. Here’s how to use it:

Open Google Photos. Select the selfie or image you want to edit. Tap the Edit button. Tap the image to open the menu if it doesn't appear. Choose Crop from the bottom menu. Tap the flip icon. Tap Save copy to save the flipped image.

Select the selfie image you want to edit in Google Photos. © nextpit From the Edit tools, select the Crop button. © nextpit Tap on the flip button to unflip the mirrored image. © nextpit Tap Save copy to save the image. © nextpit

Your edited image will be saved alongside the original in your gallery. If you ever want to revert the edit, simply open the image in Google Photos and manually flip it back.

Currently, the flip feature is available only in Google Photos for Android. There’s no word yet on when it will roll out to iOS. However, iPhone users can enable the Mirror Front Camera setting by navigating to Settings > Camera and toggling it on.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9

Does your smartphone automatically flip selfies, or do you prefer the mirrored view? Let us know in the comments!