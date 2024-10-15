The rise of AI use has resulted in more data centers being built which subsequently require a vast amount of power to run these systems, adding a strain on the power grid. Manufacturers are resorting to clean-powered energy source alternatives like small modular nuclear reactors or SMRs to make up for the demand. Google is now the latest company to tap nuclear to enable its AI.

In a blog post, Google announced a Master Plant Development Agreement with Kairos Power. This agreement will see Kairos Power deploying a fleet of SMRs to power Google's data centers. The first reactor is expected to be operational by 2030, with additional reactors coming online by 2035, bringing the total capacity to 500 MW.

"This agreement helps accelerate a new technology to meet energy needs cleanly and reliably, and unlock the full potential of AI for everyone," Michael Terrel, Google's senior director for the energy and climate department.

Basically, SMRs are advanced nuclear reactors that are smaller compared to traditional nuclear reactors. They provide a reliable and sustainable power source, but at a smaller scale or about a third of conventional reactors. Their size and design allow providers to improve safety, at least on paper.

Microsoft and Amazon follow suit

Google is not alone in its pursuit of nuclear energy. Microsoft has also made a significant move by signing a deal with Constellation Energy to purchase power from the Three Mile Island energy plant in Pennsylvania. This plant, which was the site of the US's largest nuclear incident, will see its first reactor restarted to provide power for Microsoft's AI data centers.

Similarly, Amazon has acquired a data center from Talen Energy at a nuclear power station in Pennsylvania. This acquisition will allow Amazon to power its cloud data centers with carbon-free energy from the Susquehanna nuclear power plant.

These initiatives by Google, Microsoft, and Amazon highlight the growing trend of technology companies turning to nuclear power to meet their high energy demands from the use of AI. By investing in SMRs and other clean energy sources, these companies contribute to the global effort to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable energy solutions.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9

What is your opinion about Google tapping SMRs to power AI in its devices? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments.