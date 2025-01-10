Google's New AI Tool Brings You a Personalized News Recap

The NotebookLM is Google's other advanced language model, designed to enhance productivity by managing notes, information, and even audio. Notably, it is also capable of creating podcasts with AI hosts. Now, Google has introduced a new experimental feature powered by this AI model: a personalized news recap.

Curated AI News Recap on the Google App

The new AI tool (via 9to5Google), called Daily Listen, offers a user-tailored audio recap of select top stories, effectively functioning as an AI-generated chatbot. This content is curated based on users' interests and Discover feed, which is typically displayed as news and topics when browsing the Google app’s news section.

Daily Listen is comparable to Microsoft's Copilot Daily, which similarly provides curated and personalized audio summaries or briefings of daily news, updates, and reminders. However, Microsoft’s version tends to cover broader topics and lacks customization options for selecting specific topics of interest.

Google's AI-Generated news recap powered by NotebookLM / © Google / 9to5Google

Currently, Daily Listen recaps run for about five minutes or less. The feature is accessible on the main home screen of the Google app as a square widget, located below the quick shortcuts alongside other cards and widgets.

How Daily Listen Works

Tapping the Daily Listen widget opens a media player equipped with controls for play/pause, 10-second rewind, skip, and playback speed adjustment. Users can also use a scrubber to navigate specific timelines, with each news topic marked along the progress bar.

Unlike Copilot Daily, Google’s Daily Listen displays captions for the audio, taking up much of the screen. Below the player controls, users can access related stories, explore expanded categories through searches, and provide feedback by liking or disliking suggested stories.

At present, Daily Listen is an opt-in experimental feature available through Google’s Search Labs. While it is expected to become a standard feature in the future, it is currently limited to iOS and Android users in the USA. There’s no official word yet on when it will expand to other countries.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9 Pro

Do you use the Google app to browse news? What do you think of Daily Listen as an AI feature? Share your opinion in the comments below!