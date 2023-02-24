Google adds Magic Eraser on iPhone and Android—How to quickly remove photobombers

Google announced today that it is bringing Magic Eraser along with an updated collage editor and HDR effect to older Pixel devices as well as to iPhones and the rest of Android phones through Google Photos. Here's how to remove unwanted objects from your photos using Magic Eraser.

Magic Eraser uses AI algorithms to remove unwanted objects or photobombers from images. This works best if you have discerning or distinguishable subjects from background and other elements. It's also a quicker option than Adobe Photoshop where you will be manually erasing objects from images.

In addition to Magic Eraser, Google is also enabling collage function and HDR video effect right in the Google Photos. All these require that you be subscribed to any Google One plans.

Which phone is compatible with Google's Magic Eraser

Magic Eraser debuted with the Pixel 6 series and became exclusive up to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (review). Google is finally shipping it for non-Pixel devices and the rest of its Pixel smartphones.

Google Pixel 6 to Pixel 7 series

Google Pixel 5 series and older models (added in 2023)

Android or iPhone under any Google One subscriptions

How to use Google's Magic Eraser on iPhone or Android

If you're on a non-Pixel Android smartphone or using an Apple iPhone and under any Google One's membership plans, you can access the feature through the latest version of Google Photos app.

Open the Google Photos app on your phone. Select an image that you'd want an object removed. Tap Edit from the bottom menu and select Tools. Choose Magic Eraser and wait for Google Photos to scan the image. If a suggestion is available, tap the Erase all pop-up button. Alternatively, you can manually erase unwanted objects. Save the image if you like the result.

How to use Google's Magic Eraser on Android or iPhone / © Google; Edit by NextPit

Change colors of objects through camouflage on Google Photos

Magic Eraser has another sub-feature called Camouflage. It allows muting the color of objects instead of erasing them. Here's how you can change colors of objects in images using Google Photos.

Access Magic Eraser from Google Photos. Instead of choosing Eraser, tap the Camouflage beside it. If a suggestion is available, tap Camouflage all button. Or you can manually highlight the object. Save the image if you like the result.

If you're using Google Photos on your device, tell us which new features you are looking forward to trying out. We'd like to hear your thoughts.