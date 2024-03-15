What to Expect from Google I/O 2024: Android 15 and New Pixel Phones

Like clockwork, Google formally announced the date and venue for the next I/O event which will happen on May 14. The event will not only serve as a stage to announce Android 15 , but it is expected that new Pixel hardware will be announced, too. The question remains: will the Pixel 8a and Pixel Fold be announced there? Let's find out!

As with previous I/O conferences, Google usually provides the schedule of every I/O before the event, but this won't likely be ready a few weeks before May 14. For now, what we can guess are simply expectations from this year's I/O, based on available and known details.

Google will let users register online for free. Upon registration, you'll receive updates, including the different agendas in store. You can also associate your account with a developer profile and customize your experience.

When and where Google I/O 2024 is happening?

First of all, Google will host I/O 2024 on May 14, 2024, at 10:00 AM P.T. (1:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM CET). The keynote and conference will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Google might stream the keynote on the I/O website and its YouTube channel for Android fans and users to tune in, although it could limit the developer sessions to attendees. For sure there will be highlights through press releases once the event wraps up.

What can you expect from Google I/O 2024?

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to host the opening keynote before another executive commences the actual developer sessions with Android 15 being at the forefront and center of the event. However, Google could use this opportunity to announce or tease a new Pixel device as with the past I/Os.

Google Pixel 8a

In 2023, the Pixel 7a (review) was unveiled at I/O, and this year, it should be no different for the Pixel 8a. Google will likely announce the mid-range handset at the same event before any sessions begin.

Third-party render of Google's Pixel 8a reveals of a rounder form / © On Leaks/Smart Prix

Based on rumors and reports, the Pixel 8a will receive a revamped design that mirrors the Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 8 Pro (review). It will be powered by the Tensor G3 SoC and could be paired with a bigger battery capacity and faster charging. It's unclear if the handset will see significant improvements apart from the chip, though.

Google Pixel Fold 2

Although Google introduced its first foldable device at I/O last year, this time around, pundits are divided over their forecasts. Recent developments indicate Google is delaying the Pixel Fold 2 launch to equip it with a Tensor G4 SoC, possibly pushing the device's announcement to fall.

However, the company may still find ways to tease the foldable smartphone at I/O 2024, just like how it did in the past.

Google's Pixel Fold 2 renders show the redesigned camera island. / © On Leaks

For all we know, the Pixel Fold 2 will sport a radically new design for the Pixel Fold. This could include wider displays and a larger overall folding footprint as well as a more durable hinge that will enable a thinner and lighter build.

Google Pixel 9

Google broke tradition by teasing its next-gen flagship phones at I/O after it didn't preview the Pixel 8 last year. Hence, the chances of the Pixel 9 being teased ahead of the fall launch remain slim.

However, we have learned from recent leaks that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will feature an updated design with flat frames in addition to internal hardware upgrades.

Are you looking forward to I/O 2024? What do you expect most to see from the conference? Share your wishlist with us.