Google is rapidly expanding the compatibility of the Google Home app with other smart home devices and platforms. As announced by the company, the Google Home Public Preview has added support for the Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm device, as well as third-party Matter-compatible smart locks.

Google Home adds Nest Protect

In a recent blog post, Google highlighted the new integration features for the Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm. Key capabilities include receiving emergency and heads-up notifications directly from the device, viewing live camera feeds from the alarm card, and monitoring the device status—such as battery level and fault alerts.

The app also allows users to perform safety checks on vital components of the Nest Protect alarm, including its sensors, speaker, light, Wi-Fi connectivity, and power. In addition, users can remotely conduct automated sound tests and modify settings or alarm configurations as required.

Nest Protect alarm features on the Google Home app include notifications and safety checks / © Google

For Nest Aware subscribers in the U.S., the Google Home app provides a direct line to nearby emergency responders when an alarm is triggered, saving critical time compared to contacting a call center separately.

Google Home Now Supports Matter Smart Locks

Although the Google Home app has been available for years, only a limited selection of smart lock brands and devices were previously supported, such as the Google Nest x Yale, SimpliSafe, Schlage Encode, and Aust SmartLock. With the latest update, Google adds support for third-party Matter-certified smart locks like the Eufy and Aqara smart locks, significantly expanding the range of compatible devices.

Also read: Nuki Smart Lock review

These Matter-enabled smart locks offer features similar to those of the Google Nest x Yale lock, such as receiving alerts and managing passcodes, including creating temporary or guest profiles. Additional features, such as one-tap entry and auto-locking, may be available depending on the specific lock model.

Google Home app now supports Matter-certified smart locks allowing users to create and edit passcodes. / © Google

These enhancements make the Google Home app increasingly versatile, continuing a trend of adding more integrations and features, albeit at a gradual pace. For instance, it was reported earlier this month that Google is expanding home sensing capabilities to its media devices.

The integration of the Nest Protect alarm and Matter-compatible smart locks will initially be available on the Android version of the Google Home Public Preview, with iOS support to follow.

However, while the Google Home app is globally accessible, the Nest Protect alarm device is only sold in select regions, including the USA, Canada, Australia, the UK, and certain European countries.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel Tablet

Are you already using Google Home? Which smart home devices do you use? Share your experience with us in the comments below!