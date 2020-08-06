Foldable pixel: documents provide insight into Google's future smartphones

Only a few days after the introduction of the Pixel 4a there are now reports on future Google smartphones. Our colleagues at 9to5Google have received an internal "Android document", which mentions not only the already known Pixel devices but also smartphones that aren't available yet.

This includes a Pixel 5a, which should not surprise many Google fans, as well as three other smartphones, of which only the internal names are known. According to 9to5Google these code names are "raven", "oriole" and "passport". The document points out that these are different from the names in the AOSP – Google usually uses fish here.

It is now assumed that "raven" and "oriole" could be the models of Pixel 6. The document does not give exact details. The situation is different with the "passport", which is explicitly called "foldable". All three models are marked with reference to the 4th quarter of 2021.

Foldable pixel: Following Samsung's Galaxy Fold

Just a few hours ago, Samsung presented the second version of the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, to the general public. With the new reference to a foldable Pixel smartphone, it now seems clear that Google also wants a piece of this cake.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was announced this week. / © Samsung

In May 2019 there were already reports that the company was working on such a foldable. The then Pixel head Mario Queiroz explicitly confirmed that they were "working on prototypes of the technology" and that this had been the case for a long time. At that time, however, the technology was still being looked at critically and no "clear purpose" was seen.

Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in October

The document also mentions the Pixel 4a with 5G and the Pixel 5; these are supposed to launch in October. The Pixel 5a is provided with a not as specific date, "Q2 2021".

While the document now points to the future of Pixel smartphones, it is still no guarantee that the models will actually be produced. As such, there is talk of a prototype of the Pixel 2 XL "muskie", which had not made it to production.