If you still own an Android smartphone or tablet running Android 12, or know someone who does, it's now crucial to consider upgrading to a newer device. Google's latest security update has officially stopped providing security patches for these devices, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to security risks that could compromise both the device and your personal data.

Google ends Android 12 support

This development stems from Google's most recent April security bulletin. These bulletins typically list the Android versions receiving coverage for each security fix or addition.

Notably, the April patches no longer include Android 12 and 12L, only supporting Android 15, 14, and 13. Android Authority has also confirmed that the final security patches encompassing Android 12 devices were released on March 31, 2025.

Consequently, Android 12 devices are unlikely to receive any further security updates, significantly increasing their exposure to potential security vulnerabilities.

The latest April security bulletin from Google shows Android 12 is no longer supported. / © Google/Android

While some Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Samsung, OnePlus and Xiaomi might choose to backport security patches for a limited time, this is not a guaranteed solution. For smaller brands, allocating the necessary resources for backporting can be a significant challenge.

It's important to remember that a substantial number of Android devices are still operating on Android 12 and 12L. Last May's data indicated that over 14% of active smartphones and tablets were running these versions.

Which Android Devices Could Be at Risk?

Google initially released Android 12 in 2021, followed by Android 12L later that year. Prominent devices that received Android 12 as their final major software update include the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, the original Galaxy Z Fold and Flip foldables, numerous mid-range Galaxy A01 and A21 variants, the Google Pixel 3, and the OnePlus 7T.

If you currently use a device with Android 12, it can still serve as a backup. However, using it as your primary device for sensitive data and applications is no longer recommended due to the lack of ongoing security support.

While we have seen short-term security support for older Android versions in the past, newer smartphones are now benefiting from extended software support, including security patches designed to keep them secure for several years. Impressively, even some budget and mid-range smartphones now come with up to extended years of security policy.

Do you currently own an Android smartphone running Android 12 or an earlier version? What purpose do you use it for these days? Share your experiences and thoughts in the comments below.