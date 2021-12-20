Google Chromecast with Google TV is 20% off over BestBuy

Are you looking for ways to add smart features to your television or streaming services currently not available on your smart TV? Then check BestBuy deal on the latest Chromecast model, with a 20% discount on the new generation streaming device from Google, with the most popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, Disney+, Crunchyroll and more.

Chromecast with Google TV is on sale at BestBuy, with a 20% discount.

From the MSRP's $49.99 , the streaming device is currently on sale for $39.99.

The new generation has all the same features from previous models, plus a dedicated interface.

The 2020 model on sale is a little different from previous Chromecasts. Instead of being a mainly mirroring device for your TV, sharing content from your smartphone, the Chromecast (with Google TV) has a dedicated interface, compatible with most Android TV apps.

Why choose Chromecast with Google TV?

The newest Chromecast plugs into an HDMI port just like the previous models / © Google

With a dedicated remote, the new Chromecast works as a standalone device, without a phone or tablet. All apps are organized on a home screen, similarly to the Android TV interface, with access to apps and the Google Play Store.

The streaming device has almost all the most popular streaming services for video and music, including YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, Prime Video, Peacock, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more. Besides that, many services not available as an app can be used by "casting" the media from the smartphone, just like in the previous Chromecasts — useful for Apple Music, for example.

And the Chromecast can be used not only for streaming music or movies, but also gaming, both with native apps for Android TV, and cloud gaming services like Stadia, GeForce Now, and even Xbox Game Pass Cloud — by sideloading the Xbox Game Pass APK.

All in all, the new Chromecast is one of the best options to add new streaming services to your TV, or to upgrade an older television set to add smart features.

Do you like the new Chromecast with Google TV? Let us know in the comments!